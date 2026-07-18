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Soccer-Spain's World Cup winner Capdevila seeks Trump's help after US entry denial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 18, 2026

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Soccer World Cup U.S. Policy Visa Sports News

Spain’s Joan Capdevila Appeals to Trump After US Entry Refusal for World Cup

Capdevila Denied Entry to US for World Cup Final

July 18 (Reuters) - Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has appealed to President Donald Trump for help after being denied permission to enter the United States for Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and defending champions Argentina.

Reason for Entry Refusal

Capdevila, a member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning team, said his application was rejected because he played in an exhibition match featuring LaLiga stars in Iran in 2016. The 48-year-old tagged Trump in a social media post seeking help.

Capdevila’s Social Media Appeal

"They just told me that I can't travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) has been denied," Capdevila wrote in a social media post. ESTA approval is required for visa-free travel to the U.S.

Impact on Capdevila and His Family

"Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 teammates and this team to cheer them on.

"I can't believe they're not letting me into the USA... and that I'll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much."

Official Responses and Further Appeals

Reuters has contacted the U.S. State Department for comment. 

Capdevila also tagged Spain's sports ministry in the post and appealed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for assistance.

(Writing by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru, reporting by Graham Keeley in Barcelona; )

Key Takeaways

  • Capdevila’s ESTA was denied because he played a LaLiga Legends match in Iran in 2016, a country subject to U.S. travel restrictions. (elespanol.com)
  • He publicly tagged President Donald Trump and Spanish sports authorities in a plea for assistance, emphasizing his wish to attend the final in New York with his children. (as.com)
  • His denial underscores broader immigration tensions: other prominent figures, including a Somali referee, have also been denied U.S. entry amid strict vetting, even during major sporting events. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Joan Capdevila denied entry into the US?
Capdevila was denied US entry because he played in a 2016 exhibition match in Iran, which affected his ESTA application.
What event did Capdevila hope to attend in the US?
Joan Capdevila wanted to attend the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina with his children.
How did Capdevila seek help after his entry denial?
He tagged President Donald Trump and Spain's sports ministry on social media and appealed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Is the entry denial related to Capdevila's football career?
Yes, the denial is linked to his participation in a LaLiga exhibition match in Iran in 2016.
Has there been a response from US officials regarding Capdevila's situation?
Reuters has contacted the US State Department for comment, but no response had been reported at the time.

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