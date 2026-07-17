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More than 100 homes destroyed in Norway fire - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

More than 100 homes destroyed in Norway fire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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headlines Disaster Europe

Norway Wildfire Destroys Over 100 Homes Near Drammen, Hundreds Evacuated

Major Wildfire Incident in Southern Norway

Fire Outbreak and Immediate Impact

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - More than 100 homes were destroyed by fire on Friday near the city of Drammen in southern Norway as firefighters battled to contain the flames amid strong winds, rescue officials said.

Extent of Damage and Affected Area

Thick black smoke covered the area, located some 50 km (30 miles) west of Oslo, but there were no reports of casualties or people missing from the blaze, which hit a neighbourhood of terraced housing.

Emergency Response Efforts

Firefighting Operations

More than 60 firefighters worked to put out the fire, while helicopters were deployed to douse the flames with water.

Evacuation and Safety Measures

Police evacuated hundreds of people as the fire continued to burn and also spread to the surrounding forest.

Cause of the Fire

It was not immediately known where or how the fire began.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Over 100 homes destroyed—initial reports varied at 50+, but later figures confirm over 100 homes lost in Drammen fire (streetinsider.com)
  • Strong winds and terraced housing layout accelerated spread; fire also engulfed surrounding forest (dagbladet.no)
  • Emergency response included 60 firefighters, several helicopters (now six deployed), mass evacuation; no casualties or missing persons reported (dsb.no)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Norway fire occur?
The fire occurred near the city of Drammen in southern Norway, around 50 km west of Oslo.
How many homes were destroyed in the Drammen fire?
More than 100 homes were destroyed by the fire near Drammen.
Were there any casualties reported from the fire?
There were no reports of casualties or missing people from the fire.
How many firefighters responded to the blaze?
Over 60 firefighters battled the flames, assisted by helicopters dropping water.
What was done to protect residents during the fire?
Police evacuated hundreds of people as the fire spread and continued to burn.

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