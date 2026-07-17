Norway Wildfire Destroys Over 100 Homes Near Drammen, Hundreds Evacuated
Major Wildfire Incident in Southern Norway
Fire Outbreak and Immediate Impact
OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - More than 100 homes were destroyed by fire on Friday near the city of Drammen in southern Norway as firefighters battled to contain the flames amid strong winds, rescue officials said.
Extent of Damage and Affected Area
Thick black smoke covered the area, located some 50 km (30 miles) west of Oslo, but there were no reports of casualties or people missing from the blaze, which hit a neighbourhood of terraced housing.
Emergency Response Efforts
Firefighting Operations
More than 60 firefighters worked to put out the fire, while helicopters were deployed to douse the flames with water.
Evacuation and Safety Measures
Police evacuated hundreds of people as the fire continued to burn and also spread to the surrounding forest.
Cause of the Fire
It was not immediately known where or how the fire began.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Franklin Paul)