Norway Wildfire Destroys Over 100 Homes Near Drammen, Hundreds Evacuated

Major Wildfire Incident in Southern Norway

Fire Outbreak and Immediate Impact

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - More than 100 homes were destroyed by fire on Friday near the city of Drammen in southern Norway as firefighters battled to contain the flames amid strong winds, rescue officials said.

Extent of Damage and Affected Area

Thick black smoke covered the area, located some 50 km (30 miles) west of Oslo, but there were no reports of casualties or people missing from the blaze, which hit a neighbourhood of terraced housing.

Emergency Response Efforts

Firefighting Operations

More than 60 firefighters worked to put out the fire, while helicopters were deployed to douse the flames with water.

Evacuation and Safety Measures

Police evacuated hundreds of people as the fire continued to burn and also spread to the surrounding forest.

Cause of the Fire

It was not immediately known where or how the fire began.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Franklin Paul)