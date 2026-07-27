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Second suspect in Berlin pride attack released, prosecutors say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Second suspect in Berlin pride attack released, prosecutors say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Second Suspect in Deadly Berlin Pride Attack Released, Prosecutors Confirm

Details Emerge on Berlin Pride Car-Ramming Incident

Suspect Released After Investigation

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - A second suspect detained in connection with a deadly car-ramming attack on Berlin's Pride celebrations over the weekend has been released, the German federal prosecutors' office said on Monday.

Ongoing Investigations

"We continue to investigate broadly," the prosecutors' office told Reuters and declined to comment further.

Reason for Release

Spiegel on Monday cited sources as saying that authorities released the person because initial suspicion that he was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the attack could not be upheld.

Background of the Attack

The ramming attack, killing one person, happened in the Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate at about 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Saturday, not far from annual Christopher Street Day celebrations.

Suspected Driver Identified

The suspected driver, a 21-year-old man with a record of Islamist extremist activity, was shot dead in Berlin on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kirsti KnolleWriting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The second suspect was released because evidence that they were a passenger in the vehicle could not be maintained (Spiegel) (apnews.com).
  • The main suspect, a 21‑year‑old known Islamist extremist, remains at large—or was later shot dead by police—highlighting the evolving nature of the investigation (investing.com).
  • The vehicle attack near Brandenburg Gate on July 25 killed one person and injured over a dozen, prompting authorities to pursue broad investigations and public assistance for information (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the second suspect in the Berlin Pride attack released?
Authorities released the suspect due to insufficient evidence that he was a passenger during the deadly car-ramming.
Where did the Berlin Pride attack occur?
The incident happened in Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate during Pride celebrations.
Who was the main suspect in the Berlin Pride attack?
The suspected driver was a 21-year-old man with a record of Islamist extremist activity, who was shot dead by police.
When did the Berlin Pride attack take place?
The car-ramming attack happened at about 10 p.m. on Saturday during the annual Christopher Street Day celebrations.

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