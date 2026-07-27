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Police seize more than 2.6 tonnes of cocaine off Portugal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Police Seize Over 2.6 Tonnes of Cocaine Worth €500 Million off Portugal

Major Cocaine Bust in the Atlantic Ocean

ROME, July 27 (Reuters) - Police authorities have seized more than 2.6 tonnes of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €500 million ($570 million), in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Portugal, Italy's border and customs police said on Monday.

Details of the Seizure

• The drug was found aboard an "ultra-fast ocean-going rigid inflatable boat", which smugglers typically use to recover illicit cargoes dropped at sea by large ships arriving from South America, the Guardia di Finanza police said in a statement.

Arrests Made During the Operation

• Four people aboard the vessel were arrested - two Spaniards, a Gibraltar resident and an Albanian man living in Italy.

International Cooperation

• The operation was conducted in cooperation with Spanish and Portuguese authorities, with Italian prosecutors in the northern city of Brescia coordinating investigations.

Estimated Value and Impact

Wholesale and Retail Value

• "The wholesale value of the cocaine is estimated at approximately €78 million. Once delivered to their destination and diluted for retail distribution, the narcotics could have generated total revenues of around €500 million", the statement said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • The seizure involved an ultra‑fast rigid inflatable go‑fast boat—commonly used by smugglers to collect cocaine dropped at sea by larger South American‑origin mother ships—highlighting evolving maritime trafficking tactics. (europol.europa.eu)
  • This bust follows a trend of major Atlantic cocaine operations, such as Spain’s record 30‑tonne seizure near the Canary Islands in May 2026 and an April operation disrupting 11 tonnes along the so‑called ‘Cocaine Highway’ between Canary Islands and Azores. (internazionale.it)
  • The operation underscores the importance of international cooperation—between Italian, Spanish, Portuguese law enforcement and Europol—in targeting sophisticated transnational drug networks using fast vessels and offshore transfers. (europol.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much cocaine was seized off the coast of Portugal?
Police authorities seized more than 2.6 tonnes of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean off the Portuguese coast.
What is the estimated street value of the seized cocaine?
The cocaine has an estimated street value of €500 million ($570 million).
How was the cocaine being smuggled?
The cocaine was found on an ultra-fast ocean-going rigid inflatable boat used by smugglers to pick up illegal cargo at sea.
Who was arrested during the operation?
Two Spaniards, a Gibraltar resident, and an Albanian man living in Italy were arrested.
Which countries were involved in the anti-drug operation?
The operation involved police from Italy, Spain, and Portugal, with Italian prosecutors in Brescia coordinating investigations.

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