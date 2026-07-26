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Syria president in Al Jazeera interview says his country seeks security deal with Israel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Syria president in Al Jazeera interview says his country seeks security deal with Israel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Syria’s President: Security Deal with Israel Sought, Golan Heights Rights Key

Syrian President Discusses Security Agreement and Territorial Rights

Security Agreement Efforts

July 26 (Reuters) - Syria is seeking to reach a security agreement with Israel with the participation of several countries, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday.

Potential for Comprehensive Peace

He said the success of the deal could pave the way for comprehensive peace without compromising Syria's right to the Golan Heights.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(reporting by Yasmine Ghania, Muhammad Al Gebaly and Nazih Osseiran; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Syria, under President al‑Sharaa, is actively seeking a security pact with Israel involving multiple countries, aiming to open the door to broader peace while preserving its rights in the Golan Heights (Al Jazeera)
  • Historic context: al‑Sharaa’s government previously held indirect talks via mediators and aimed to restore or mirror the 1974 disengagement agreement—though discussions remain difficult amid Israeli insistence on maintaining presence in Syrian territory (Al Jazeera, CNN)
  • The potential agreement is seen as a regional stabilizer, with U.S. involvement in proposing mechanisms such as a trilateral “fusion cell” to oversee demilitarization and security along the Syria–Israel border (Axios)

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement is Syria seeking with Israel?
Syria is seeking a security agreement with Israel, involving several countries.
Who made the announcement about the security deal?
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the pursuit of a security deal in an Al Jazeera interview.
What is the significance of the Golan Heights in the deal?
The president stated the agreement would not compromise Syria's right to the Golan Heights.
What could the security deal with Israel lead to?
Success of the deal could pave the way for comprehensive peace in the region.
Which news outlet conducted the interview with Syria's president?
The interview was conducted by Al Jazeera.

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