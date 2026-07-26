Syria’s President: Security Deal with Israel Sought, Golan Heights Rights Key
Syrian President Discusses Security Agreement and Territorial Rights
Security Agreement Efforts
July 26 (Reuters) - Syria is seeking to reach a security agreement with Israel with the participation of several countries, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday.
Potential for Comprehensive Peace
He said the success of the deal could pave the way for comprehensive peace without compromising Syria's right to the Golan Heights.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(reporting by Yasmine Ghania, Muhammad Al Gebaly and Nazih Osseiran; Editing by Chris Reese)