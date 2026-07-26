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UK's Burnham to welcome Zelenskiy as first foreign visitor - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham to welcome Zelenskiy as first foreign visitor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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UK's Burnham Meets Zelenskiy, Reaffirms Military & Financial Support for Ukraine

Burnham's First International Meeting Highlights UK-Ukraine Relations

Prime Minister Burnham Welcomes President Zelenskiy

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, will welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as his first international visitor on Monday, in a move that underscores London's steadfast support for Ukraine, Burnham's office said.

Focus on Military Cooperation

• The two leaders are expected to meet at a naval base, where they will hear how UK-led training programmes are helping strengthen Ukraine's armed forces and deliver results on the battlefield, according to Downing Street.

Statements of Support

• "Britain stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering," Burnham said in a statement. "Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve, and we will not back down until we achieve long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine."

Exercise Sea Breeze and Military Training

• During the visit, Burnham and Zelenskiy will meet more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel and sailors who have spent the past three weeks in Britain taking part in Exercise Sea Breeze, a maritime security and counter-mine exercise designed to prepare participants for future missions in the Black Sea.

Financial and Military Support Overview

• Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the UK's total support for Ukraine has reached £25 billion ($33.3 billion), including £16 billion in military assistance and £5.6 billion in non-military support, Burnham's office said.

Recent Pledges and International Cooperation

• Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer visited Kyiv days before he stood down earlier this month, where he pledged €300 million ($345 million) to help equip Ukraine with a squadron of 16 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7508 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Paul SandleEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham warmly welcomes Zelenskiy in a clear signal of Britain’s continuing commitment to Ukraine.
  • The meeting will highlight the success of UK training programmes and the participation of over 200 Ukrainian personnel in Exercise Sea Breeze.
  • UK support for Ukraine since 2022 includes approximately £21.8 billion in combined military and non‑military aid, with a sustained commitment of £3 billion per year through 2030.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Andy Burnham welcoming as his first foreign visitor as UK Prime Minister?
Andy Burnham is welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as his first international visitor.
What is the purpose of Zelenskiy's visit to the UK?
Zelenskiy is visiting to discuss UK-led training programs and witness joint military exercises strengthening Ukraine's armed forces.
How much has the UK supported Ukraine since 2022?
Since Russia’s 2022 invasion, the UK has provided £25 billion to Ukraine, including £16 billion in military aid.
What is Exercise Sea Breeze?
Exercise Sea Breeze is a maritime security and counter-mine exercise involving Ukrainian personnel training in the UK.
Who did Burnham succeed as UK Prime Minister?
Andy Burnham succeeded Keir Starmer, who visited Kyiv and pledged additional support to Ukraine before leaving office.

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