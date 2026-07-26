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Kremlin says too early to comment on reported US-Ukraine air ceasefire talks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says too early to comment on reported US-Ukraine air ceasefire talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Kremlin Says Too Early to Comment on US-Ukraine Air Ceasefire Talks

Main Developments in US-Ukraine Air Ceasefire Discussions

Russian Response to Ceasefire Reports

July 26 (Reuters) - Russia considers it premature to comment on reports that the United States and Ukraine are discussing a possible halt to aerial attacks as part of efforts to end the war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Background of Ceasefire Proposals

Ukrainian and U.S. Initiatives

A Ukrainian source told Reuters that Ukrainian and U.S. officials had discussed a proposal for an air ceasefire to present to Russia as part of a new push to revive peace talks aimed at ending the conflict triggered by Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Past Ceasefire Offers to Russia

The source said Ukraine had approached Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past with offers of a ceasefire, which had been turned down. However, some officials believe that pressure on Russia's economy from ongoing Ukrainian drone and missile strikes may soften Putin's stance.

Kremlin's Official Statements

Peskov's Comments on Media Reports

"We do not know how credible these reports are or where they come from. These are newspaper reports and nothing more. Therefore, it is premature to comment on them at this stage," the Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

Conditions for Russian Response

He said Russia's response to any new peace initiative would depend on whether it aligns with Moscow's interests.

"We have heard statements that some new formulas may be possible. We still need to learn more about them," Peskov said.

"And, over time, some formulas or proposals will probably be put forward. What happens next will depend on how closely they correspond to our interests."

Diplomatic Channels and Ongoing Dialogue

Continued Communication with U.S. Negotiators

Peskov reiterated that Moscow maintains channels of dialogue with U.S. negotiators.

Potential Visits by U.S. Envoys

Russian officials have said they hope U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow when their schedules allow and that dialogue with Washington will continue.

Stalled Peace Efforts and Other Diplomatic Challenges

Efforts by the United States to broker a peace deal have largely stalled in recent months, while diplomatic attention has also been diverted by the Iran war.

Upcoming Meetings and Future Prospects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke this week with Witkoff and Kushner about prospects for renewed talks with Russia and is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin, via spokesman Dmitry Peskov, calls media reports of U.S.–Ukraine air‑ceasefire talks unverified and premature to comment.
  • Russia signals it may consider new peace formulas depending on alignment with its interests and maintains dialogue with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
  • U.S. envoys have repeatedly visited Moscow for peace negotiations—most recently confirming readiness to return—though peace efforts remain stalled amid ongoing conflict pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kremlin's position on US-Ukraine air ceasefire talks?
The Kremlin considers it premature to comment on reported discussions between the US and Ukraine about a possible air ceasefire.
Have Ukraine and the US formally presented an air ceasefire proposal to Russia?
According to the report, US and Ukrainian officials have discussed a proposal for an air ceasefire to present to Russia, but nothing formal has been shared with Moscow yet.
Has Russia previously rejected ceasefire offers from Ukraine?
Yes, Ukrainian sources say Russia has turned down previous ceasefire offers made by Ukraine.
What could influence Russia's stance on new peace initiatives?
Pressure on Russia's economy from ongoing Ukrainian drone and missile strikes may affect Moscow's position on potential peace proposals.
Is there ongoing dialogue between Russia and US negotiators?
Yes, Russia maintains channels of dialogue with US negotiators, and further talks are expected when schedules allow.

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