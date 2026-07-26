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Wildfires threaten Bordeaux as France, Spain battle blazes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wildfires threaten Bordeaux as France, Spain battle blazes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Climate Disaster

Wildfires Threaten Bordeaux and Spain as Thousands Evacuated, EU Sends Aid

Europe Faces Devastating Wildfires: Impact, Response, and International Aid

By Manuel Ausloos and David Latona

Wildfires Approach Bordeaux and Force Mass Evacuations

BORDEAUX/MADRID July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfires advanced towards the outskirts of the historic city of Bordeaux, at the heart of France's winelands, on Sunday as France and Spain battled blazes that have forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people.

About 220,000 people have been evacuated in France, while more than 75,000 people in Spain have been evacuated from their homes and around 30,000 more ordered to shelter in place, according to authorities.

Fires Ravage Cap Ferret and Threaten Bordeaux

In France, fires have ravaged the Cap Ferret peninsula on the Atlantic coast, a popular tourist destination, and spread through areas surrounding Bordeaux, where firefighters were trying to prevent the flames from reaching the regional capital.

"The fire is about 15 kilometres away from the entry points to the main city," Bordeaux Mayor Thomas Cazenave said on Sunday, while Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on X that the situation remained "difficult".

Spain Battles Multiple Blazes Across Provinces

Major Wildfires in Avila, Madrid, and Toledo

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited fire-hit areas in Avila, one of three central provinces affected by major blazes alongside Madrid and Toledo, where more than 45,000 hectares (111,000 acres) have burned.

"We have a window of opportunity this weekend to fight the wildfire and, therefore, to protect lives, protect population centres and, ultimately, to bring this very serious wildfire under control as far as possible," he said.

Castellon Province Blaze and Difficult Conditions

SPAIN BATTLES MULTIPLE BLAZES

A separate blaze in Spain's eastern Castellon province has ravaged over 4,300 hectares, regional authorities said.

"The fire is out of control — it's very difficult to extinguish from a technical standpoint, especially because of the adverse weather conditions that will continue throughout the day," the regional leader of Valencia, Juanfran Perez, told reporters near the site.

The wildfire has entered the Sierra de Espadan natural park containing large forests of pine trees and cork oaks.

Climate Change Intensifies Wildfire Disasters

The fires are the latest disasters linked to prolonged drought and successive heatwaves that scientists say have been intensified by climate change.

In both Bordeaux and Avila, July high temperatures have averaged 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit), almost 6 C above the month's normal high between 1961 and 1990, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor.

International Aid and Support Efforts

EU and Neighboring Countries Mobilize Resources

INTERNATIONAL AID MOBILISED

Under the European Union's civil protection mechanism, Greece and Italy have each sent two Canadair firefighting aircraft to Spain, while Portugal has deployed more than 100 military personnel along with equipment.

Two more planes will arrive "as soon as possible" from Turkey, the Spanish interior ministry said on X.

Government Response and Emergency Funding

Sanchez said his government would on Tuesday declare a civil protection emergency for the central provinces plagued by the wildfires, unlocking additional recovery funding.

More than 150,000 hectares have burned across Spain since January, he said, six times the area destroyed during the same period last year.

While wildfires have long been a feature of Spain's summers, Sanchez said their growing scale and intensity, fuelled by increasingly extreme weather, required policies grounded in climate science.

Wildfires Beyond France and Spain

Scotland Faces Large Blaze in Cairngorms National Park

In the highlands of Scotland, as many as 500 firefighters have been dealing with a large blaze within Cairngorms National Park since July 15.

Residents of the village of Nethy Bridge, who were evacuated on Friday evening after a change in the weather conditions, were allowed to return to their homes late on Saturday.

International Solidarity and Support

Pope Leo, speaking from his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo outside Rome, offered spiritual support.

"In light of the devastating wildfires that have affected various areas of France and Spain in recent days, I wish to express my solidarity and closeness, and I invite everyone to pray for those affected and for the rescue workers engaged in relief efforts," he said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Jean-Stephane Brosse, Elizabeth Howcroft, Manuel Ausloos in France, David Latona in Spain; Paul Sandle in London; writing by Alvise Armellini; editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • In Gironde region near Bordeaux, wildfires have scorched over 30,000 hectares, mobilizing thousands of firefighters, military aid and aerial support, with city evacuation still under consideration (apnews.com)
  • In central Spain, fires affecting Madrid, Ávila and Toledo have led to declarations of national-interest emergency, over 100,000 people affected by evacuations or confinement, and cross-border EU firefighting support (elpais.com)
  • Extreme heat and drought, linked to climate change, have fueled the scale and intensity of these blazes across both France and Spain, overwhelming firefighting capacities and prompting international assistance (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been evacuated due to the wildfires in France and Spain?
About 220,000 people in France and 75,000 in Spain have been evacuated, with around 30,000 more ordered to shelter in place.
What areas in France and Spain are most affected by the wildfires?
In France, the areas surrounding Bordeaux and the Cap Ferret peninsula are severely affected. In Spain, Avila, Madrid, Toledo, and Castellon province have seen major blazes.
What are the causes behind these intensified wildfires?
The wildfires are linked to prolonged drought and successive heatwaves intensified by climate change, with July temperatures reaching well above normal highs.
What international aid has been provided to fight the wildfires?
Under the EU's civil protection mechanism, Greece, Italy, and Portugal have sent firefighting aircraft and personnel to Spain, with further assistance from Turkey.
How much land has been affected by the wildfires in Spain so far this year?
More than 150,000 hectares have burned across Spain since January, which is six times the area destroyed during the same period last year.

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