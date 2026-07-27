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Australian right-wing leader Pauline Hanson loses appeal in racial discrimination case - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Australian right-wing leader Pauline Hanson loses appeal in racial discrimination case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Politics Legal Australia Human Rights

Australian Court Rejects Pauline Hanson’s Appeal in Racial Discrimination Case

Federal Court Decision and Its Implications

Background of the Case

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - An Australian court on Monday rejected an appeal from right-wing leader Pauline Hanson to overturn a ruling that she racially discriminated against a Muslim senator by telling her to "piss off back to Pakistan".

The three-judge panel of the Full Federal Court of Australia unanimously upheld a 2024 ruling that the comment, addressed to Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi on social media, was unlawful and unprotected by free speech defences.   

Reactions from Key Figures

"Today, justice has prevailed," Faruqi told reporters outside court. "Today's win is for every single person out there who has been told to go back to where you came from."

Hanson said in a statement she was disappointed in the outcome.

Potential High Court Appeal

"My legal team and I will now closely review the decision in the coming days, with a view to commencing an appeal in the High Court of Australia," she added. The High Court of Australia is the country's final court of appeal.

Details of the Incident

Hanson, who leads the hard-right One Nation party, made the remarks in September 2022 after Faruqi posted on Twitter, now known as X, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Faruqi wrote that she could not "mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples."

Hanson replied: "When you immigrated to Australia you took every advantage of this country ... It's clear you're not happy, so pack your bags and piss off back to Pakistan."

Court's Rationale and Legal Arguments

A judge in 2024 found Hanson's post breached Australia's laws against racial discrimination as it was reasonably likely to offend, insult, humiliate and intimidate Faruqi, as well as Muslim Australians and people of colour who had migrated to the country.

Hanson appealed the decision, arguing she did not breach the law and the law was in any case constitutionally invalid.

Public and Political Response

"We have 434 paragraphs of dismissing Pauline Hanson's appeal, of confirming that indeed Pauline Hanson behaved in racism, Islamophobia, and hate," Faruqi said.

One Nation Party and Broader Context

Founded in 1997, One Nation was long seen as fringe but Hanson's ​hard line on immigration has ​drawn more support in recent ⁠polls.

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • The Full Federal Court unanimously rejected Hanson’s appeal, affirming that her comment to Senator Faruqi violated section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth) as offensive racial conduct (fedcourt.gov.au).
  • Hanson signaled intent to seek High Court review, the nation’s final appellate court, following this defeat (fedcourt.gov.au).
  • Meanwhile, polling shows One Nation’s support remains significant—soaring at times above 30 %—though it has recently fluctuated amid controversy over Hanson’s policies and remarks (abc.net.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Pauline Hanson accused of in the racial discrimination case?
Pauline Hanson was accused of racially discriminating against Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi by telling her to 'piss off back to Pakistan' on social media.
What did the Australian court decide about Hanson's appeal?
The Full Federal Court of Australia unanimously rejected Hanson's appeal, upholding the original 2024 ruling of racial discrimination.
Who is the senator involved in the case with Pauline Hanson?
The senator involved is Mehreen Faruqi, a member of the Greens party and a Muslim Australian.
What legal defence did Hanson argue in her appeal?
Hanson argued that her comments were protected by free speech and that the law was constitutionally invalid.
Will Pauline Hanson appeal further after the court’s decision?
Pauline Hanson stated that she and her legal team will review the decision and may seek an appeal in the High Court of Australia.

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