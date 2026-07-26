German Interior Minister Points to Islamist Attack at Berlin Pride Event

Details Emerge on Berlin Pride Attack

Official Statement from Interior Minister

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Sunday that all of the evidence surrounding Saturday night's attack at Berlin's Pride celebration so far points to an Islamist terrorist attack.

Suspect's Background and Radicalisation

"We are dealing here with a suspected perpetrator, who had previously drawn attention to himself through a high volume of criminal offences, radicalisation and affiliation with the Islamist scene," Dobrindt said during a press conference near the attack site.

Security Measures and State Response

Briefing of German States

He added that Germany's 16 states were also being briefed about the attack and advised to review their security measures for major events, including further Pride celebrations.

Concerns Over Copycat Attacks

"It cannot be ruled out that such horrific acts, such terrorist attacks, might inspire copycats," Dobrindt added.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Joe Bavier)