GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
German interior minister says signs point to Islamist attack at Berlin Pride event - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

German interior minister says signs point to Islamist attack at Berlin Pride event

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines security Germany Islamist Terrorism

German Interior Minister Points to Islamist Attack at Berlin Pride Event

Details Emerge on Berlin Pride Attack

Official Statement from Interior Minister

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Sunday that all of the evidence surrounding Saturday night's attack at Berlin's Pride celebration so far points to an Islamist terrorist attack.

Suspect's Background and Radicalisation

"We are dealing here with a suspected perpetrator, who had previously drawn attention to himself through a high volume of criminal offences, radicalisation and affiliation with the Islamist scene," Dobrindt said during a press conference near the attack site.

Security Measures and State Response

Briefing of German States

He added that Germany's 16 states were also being briefed about the attack and advised to review their security measures for major events, including further Pride celebrations.

Concerns Over Copycat Attacks

"It cannot be ruled out that such horrific acts, such terrorist attacks, might inspire copycats," Dobrindt added.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The van and stabbing attack at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day (Pride) on July 25 left one dead and at least 16 injured; authorities now view it as likely Islamist terrorism. (apnews.com)
  • Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the suspect as previously radicalized, criminally active, and connected to Berlin’s Islamist scene, prompting security briefings across Germany’s 16 states. (apnews.com)
  • Police have identified a 21‑year‑old suspect, Abdul B., linked to Islamist circles and possibly previously detained abroad; he remains at large and public is urged not to approach due to danger. (zeit.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the German Interior Minister say about the Berlin Pride attack?
He stated that all evidence points to an Islamist terrorist attack at the event.
Who is suspected to be behind the Berlin Pride attack?
A perpetrator with previous criminal offences and links to the Islamist scene is suspected.
How are German authorities responding to the attack?
Authorities are reviewing security measures for major events, including future Pride celebrations.
Could there be copycat attacks after the Berlin Pride incident?
The Interior Minister said that copycat attacks cannot be ruled out.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Israeli strike kills a top Hamas security official in Gaza, medics and police say

Israeli strike kills a top Hamas security official in Gaza, medics and police say

Image for Berlin Pride attack prompts grief and solidarity with LGBTQ community

Berlin Pride attack prompts grief and solidarity with LGBTQ community

Image for Israeli settlers set fire to West Bank mosques after deadly clash

Israeli settlers set fire to West Bank mosques after deadly clash

Image for French firefighters battle to keep blazes from Bordeaux

French firefighters battle to keep blazes from Bordeaux

Image for Police hunting for Berlin Pride attacker, name Islamist suspect

Police hunting for Berlin Pride attacker, name Islamist suspect

Image for Factbox-Major vehicle-ramming incidents in Germany since 2016

Factbox-Major vehicle-ramming incidents in Germany since 2016

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Wildfires threaten Bordeaux as France, Spain battle blazes
Wildfires threaten Bordeaux as France, Spain battle blazes
Image for Finnish architects' humanist take on modernism recognised by UNESCO
Finnish architects' humanist take on modernism recognised by UNESCO
Image for Normandy's D-Day World War Two beaches become UNESCO heritage site
Normandy's D-Day World War Two beaches become UNESCO heritage site
Image for Police identify Islamist as suspect in Berlin Pride attack, seeking his arrest
Police identify Islamist as suspect in Berlin Pride attack, seeking his arrest
Image for Overnight Russian attack triggers fires in Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Overnight Russian attack triggers fires in Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Image for Vehicle drives into crowd at Berlin Pride festival, causing injuries, police say
Vehicle drives into crowd at Berlin Pride festival, causing injuries, police say
Image for Berlin Pride parade called off after car hits crowds, police say
Berlin Pride parade called off after car hits crowds, police say
Image for Iran says Ukrainian attack on vessel in Caspian Sea killed sailor
Iran says Ukrainian attack on vessel in Caspian Sea killed sailor
Image for Speaking alongside Putin, Kazakh president calls for freeze of Ukraine war
Speaking alongside Putin, Kazakh president calls for freeze of Ukraine war
Image for Disappointment and fear as tens of thousands people evacuate French wildfires
Disappointment and fear as tens of thousands people evacuate French wildfires
Image for Israel kills senior Hamas-led police official in Gaza, medics and police officials say
Israel kills senior Hamas-led police official in Gaza, medics and police officials say
Image for Wildfires force evacuations outside Bordeaux as wind stokes Spanish blazes
Wildfires force evacuations outside Bordeaux as wind stokes Spanish blazes
View All Headlines Posts