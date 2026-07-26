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Twelve injured in Russian border city of Belgorod in Ukraine drone attack, authorities say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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headlines International News security Ukraine Conflict

Twelve Injured in Belgorod Drone Attack Near Ukraine Border, Officials Say

Details of the Belgorod Drone Attack

Incident Overview

July 27 (Reuters) - Twelve people, including two children, were injured in drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, close to Ukraine's border, the regional authorities said in a Telegram post early on Monday.

Damage Reported

Several flats in a residential building and over 15 cars caught fire, the post added. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reporting and Verification

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Belgorod—a frequent target in cross‑border strikes—has seen numerous recent drone and missile attacks, including major incidents in May and February 2026 that caused civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure (investing.com).
  • Just two days prior, on July 25 2026, Belgorod suffered a separate drone strike that sparked fires at warehouses and key energy infrastructure—underscoring a pattern of escalating damage to civilian and utility targets (newsukraine.rbc.ua).
  • Belgorod’s repeated exposure to drone and missile assaults reflects its strategic proximity to Ukraine; these attacks are part of a broader campaign including deep‑strike drone operations into central Russian regions and Crimea (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the Belgorod drone attack?
Twelve people, including two children, were injured in the drone attack on Belgorod.
Where is Belgorod located?
Belgorod is a Russian city close to the border with Ukraine.
What was damaged in the Belgorod drone attack?
Several flats in a residential building and over 15 cars caught fire in the attack.
Who reported the Belgorod drone attack?
Regional authorities reported the attack in a Telegram post.

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