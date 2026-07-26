Twelve Injured in Belgorod Drone Attack Near Ukraine Border, Officials Say
Details of the Belgorod Drone Attack
Incident Overview
July 27 (Reuters) - Twelve people, including two children, were injured in drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, close to Ukraine's border, the regional authorities said in a Telegram post early on Monday.
Damage Reported
Several flats in a residential building and over 15 cars caught fire, the post added. Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Reporting and Verification
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)