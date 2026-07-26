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Vessel sinks a week after being struck by Russian fire, Ukrainian officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vessel sinks a week after being struck by Russian fire, Ukrainian officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Finance Markets Shipping Ukraine Russia

International Cargo Vessel Sinks Near Odesa After Russian Fire Kills Nine

Incident Overview and Aftermath

Details of the Sinking

July 26 (Reuters) - An international cargo vessel sank off the coast of Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday, a week after Ukrainian officials said it had been struck by Russian forces.

The Golden Leo and Crew Casualties

Ukraine's ports authority said the Golden Leo, sailing under a Guinea-Bissau flag, had sunk near the port. A statement said nine crew members had been killed in the attack while eight were evacuated to safety.

Attack Circumstances

The statement said the ship, which left the port of Chornomorsk with a cargo of corn, suffered considerable damage when it was shelled by Russian forces on July 19.

Shipping Corridor and International Law

It had been passing through a corridor overseen by Ukraine along the coast towards Romania.

The ports authority said Russian action against the ship "violated the norms of international maritime law" and endangered the lives of crew.

Witness Accounts and Broader Context

Eyewitness Reports

A Reuters witness in Odesa at the time saw smoke billowing from a large vessel off the coast. Moscow has not publicly commented on the strike.

Ongoing Attacks on Ukrainian Ports

Russia has stepped up attacks in recent weeks on deepwater ports in southern Ukraine that handle much of the country's grain and ​other critical cargo, in the fifth year of war.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • The Guinea‑Bissau‑flagged Golden Leo was hit by three Russian cruise missiles on July 19, severely damaged and later sank near Odesa on July 26; nine crew members and one maritime pilot died, eight were rescued (investing.com).
  • Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s deep‑water ports and export vessels have sharply escalated in recent weeks, prompting shipowners to halt port calls and threatening grain export capacity (internazionale.it).
  • Ukraine exports over 90% of its agricultural goods via Black Sea ports; the recent strikes could cut export volumes by up to one‑third, undermining wartime economic lifelines and global grain supply (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the cargo vessel near Odesa?
The vessel Golden Leo sank near Odesa after being hit by Russian fire, killing nine crew members.
What was the vessel carrying when it sank?
The ship was transporting a cargo of corn from the port of Chornomorsk.
How many crew members survived the attack on the ship?
Eight crew members were evacuated to safety following the attack.
Has Russia commented on the incident?
As of now, Russia has not publicly commented on the strike against the vessel.
Why is the sinking considered a violation?
Ukraine's ports authority claims Russian action violated international maritime law and endangered the crew.

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