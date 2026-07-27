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Ukrainian drones kill two in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, target Taganrog, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill Two in Rostov-on-Don, Hit Taganrog Facility

Details of the Drone Attacks and Regional Impact

Fatalities and Damage in Rostov-on-Don

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones killed a couple in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don in an overnight attack, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said on Monday, saying apartment blocks, warehouses and a shelter for homeless people had been damaged.

Extent of Drone Activity and Targeted Areas

Air Defence Response

Slyusar said that air defence forces had shot down around 50 Ukrainian drones over his region and that Kyiv had targeted the cities of Rostov, Taganrog and four districts in the region - Chertkovsky, Tarasovsky, Sholokhovsky and Millerovsky.

Injuries and Industrial Damage

Eight people had been injured in Rostov, one of whom was in a critical condition, he said in a statement. In the port city of Taganrog, which lies on the Sea of Azov and is home to various industrial facilities and a grain terminal, he said an unnamed production facility had been damaged.

Ukrainian Claims and Broader Military Escalation

Statements from Ukrainian Leadership

President Zelenskiy's Remarks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier on Monday that his forces had struck a Russian export terminal in the Rostov region, as well as oil facilities in the Yaroslavl and Udmurtia regions overnight.

Escalation in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up military activity in and around the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov in recent weeks, with each side attacking dozens of ships, including oil tankers and cargo vessels.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters Moscow buro and Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • A Ukrainian drone strike on July 26–27 killed two civilians in Rostov‑on‑Don and injured eight others, according to Governor Yuri Slyusar. Damage included apartment blocks, warehouses, and a homeless shelter. Air defenses intercepted around 50 drones targeting Rostov, Taganrog, and four regional districts. (chretiens.com)
  • Taganrog, an industrial port city on the Sea of Azov, suffered damage to a production facility. The attack follows a pattern of previous strikes on oil, grain, and logistics infrastructure, as Ukraine intensifies efforts to disrupt Russia’s war economy. (chretiens.com)
  • This attack is part of a broader campaign in recent weeks, including strikes on oil facilities in Yaroslavl and Udmurtia regions and repeated drone barrages targeting Russian tankers and refineries in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea regions. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Ukrainian drone attack on Rostov-on-Don?
Two people, a couple, were killed in the overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Rostov-on-Don.
What cities and regions were targeted by Ukrainian drones?
Ukrainian drones targeted Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, and the Chertkovsky, Tarasovsky, Sholokhovsky, and Millerovsky districts.
What facilities were damaged in the Taganrog drone strike?
An unnamed production facility in Taganrog, a port city on the Sea of Azov, was damaged by the strike.
How many drones were shot down by Russian air defence forces?
Around 50 Ukrainian drones were reportedly shot down over the Rostov region.
What additional areas did President Zelenskiy say were targeted by Ukrainian forces?
President Zelenskiy said oil facilities in the Yaroslavl and Udmurtia regions and a Russian export terminal in Rostov were hit.

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