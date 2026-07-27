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Kremlin says it has seen nothing tangible on any new Ukraine peace proposals - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says it has seen nothing tangible on any new Ukraine peace proposals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Conflict Ukraine Russia

Kremlin Denies Awareness of New Ukraine Peace Proposals Before US Meeting

Kremlin Responds to Reports Ahead of US-Ukraine Talks

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it had not seen any specific information regarding new proposals for a peace settlement in Ukraine ahead of a meeting in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump and Zelenskiy are due to hold talks in Washington on Tuesday.

Background on Peace Proposal Discussions

A Ukrainian source said last week that U.S. and Ukrainian officials had been discussing a proposal for an air ceasefire to take to Russian counterparts as part of a new round of peace talks.

Kremlin's Official Statement

"It is true that this information emerged a few days ago, but so far it is nothing more than media speculation. There are no specific details on this matter, nor are there any specific details regarding any new proposals or suggestions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Response to Zelenskiy's Remarks on North Korean Troops

Peskov's Reaction

Peskov also declined to comment on an assertion by Zelenskiy that Moscow was preparing to receive 30,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Voronezh region.

Dismissal of Zelenskiy's Claims

"I don’t think it’s necessary to comment on them (Zelenskiy's remarks)," said Peskov. "It's not for Zelenskiy to talk about our plans."

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called media talk of a new peace plan or air ceasefire 'media speculation' with no concrete details (apnews.com)
  • The Kremlin also declined to comment on Zelenskiy’s claim that Russia is preparing to receive 30,000 North Korean troops in Voronezh region (en.yna.co.kr)
  • The remarks come ahead of a Washington meeting, scheduled for July 28, 2026, between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, amid ongoing discussions about ceasefire options and diplomatic efforts (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Kremlin say about new Ukraine peace proposals?
The Kremlin stated it had not seen any specific or tangible information regarding new proposals for a Ukraine peace settlement.
Who is meeting in Washington to discuss Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are scheduled to hold talks in Washington.
What is the status of the air ceasefire proposal for Ukraine?
A Ukrainian source mentioned discussions about an air ceasefire, but the Kremlin says nothing concrete has emerged.
Did the Kremlin comment on claims about North Korean troops?
The Kremlin declined to comment on President Zelenskiy's assertion about Russia preparing to receive 30,000 North Korean troops.
Has any new Ukraine peace agreement been agreed upon?
No new Ukraine peace agreement or detailed proposal has been presented, according to the Kremlin.

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