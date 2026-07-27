Kremlin Denies Awareness of New Ukraine Peace Proposals Before US Meeting

Kremlin Responds to Reports Ahead of US-Ukraine Talks

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it had not seen any specific information regarding new proposals for a peace settlement in Ukraine ahead of a meeting in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump and Zelenskiy are due to hold talks in Washington on Tuesday.

Background on Peace Proposal Discussions

A Ukrainian source said last week that U.S. and Ukrainian officials had been discussing a proposal for an air ceasefire to take to Russian counterparts as part of a new round of peace talks.

Kremlin's Official Statement

"It is true that this information emerged a few days ago, but so far it is nothing more than media speculation. There are no specific details on this matter, nor are there any specific details regarding any new proposals or suggestions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Response to Zelenskiy's Remarks on North Korean Troops

Peskov's Reaction

Peskov also declined to comment on an assertion by Zelenskiy that Moscow was preparing to receive 30,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Voronezh region.

Dismissal of Zelenskiy's Claims

"I don’t think it’s necessary to comment on them (Zelenskiy's remarks)," said Peskov. "It's not for Zelenskiy to talk about our plans."

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn)