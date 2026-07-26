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Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead by police in Berlin suburb, broadcaster says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead by police in Berlin suburb, broadcaster says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Berlin Pride Attack Suspect Shot Dead During Police Operation in Spandau

Details of the Police Operation and Aftermath

Incident Overview

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - The suspect in the Berlin Pride attack has been shot and killed during a police operation at an allotment garden complex in the Berlin suburb of Spandau, broadcaster rbb reported on Sunday.

Official Police Response

Berlin police could not immediately comment on the report.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • The suspect, identified as Abdul B., was previously known to security services and had a suspended sentence for preparing a violent act. He allegedly rented the vehicle and may have used a stabbing weapon during the attack (ebs.publicnow.com).
  • The attack occurred on July 25 in Berlin’s Tiergarten near the Brandenburg Gate, killing one and injuring between 15–29 people, some critically, with motives deemed Islamist extremist by authorities (theprint.in).
  • RBB reported that during a police operation at an allotment garden area in Berlin‑Spandau, the suspect was shot and killed, though Berlin police have not yet confirmed the development publicly (tagesschau.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was shot and killed in Berlin's Spandau suburb?
The suspect involved in the Berlin Pride attack was shot and killed during a police operation in Spandau.
Where did the police operation take place?
The police operation occurred at an allotment garden complex in the Berlin suburb of Spandau.
Did Berlin police comment on the incident?
Berlin police could not immediately comment on the report when asked.
What event was the suspect linked to?
The suspect was linked to an attack connected to Berlin Pride.
Who reported the shooting?
The shooting was reported by the broadcaster rbb and journalists Kirsti Knolle and Miranda Murray.

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