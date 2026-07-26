Berlin Pride Attack Suspect Shot Dead During Police Operation in Spandau
Details of the Police Operation and Aftermath
Incident Overview
BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - The suspect in the Berlin Pride attack has been shot and killed during a police operation at an allotment garden complex in the Berlin suburb of Spandau, broadcaster rbb reported on Sunday.
Official Police Response
Berlin police could not immediately comment on the report.
Media Coverage
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Miranda Murray)