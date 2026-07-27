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Firefighters battle to keep blazes away from France's Bordeaux - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Firefighters battle to keep blazes away from France's Bordeaux

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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headlines Climate France Wildfires

Firefighters Race to Contain Unprecedented Wildfires Near Bordeaux, France

Massive Wildfires Threaten Bordeaux Amid Record Heatwave

Firefighting Efforts and Evacuations

BORDEAUX, July 27 (Reuters) - Firefighters battled throughout the night and into Monday morning to tackle huge wildfires threatening the French city of Bordeaux.

About 220,000 people have been evacuated in France, while in neighbouring Spain more than 75,000 people have been evacuated and a further 30,000 ordered to shelter in place, authorities said over the weekend, as Europe faces an intense summer heatwave.

Impact on Local Communities

"This is a fire of a size never seen before," said Jerome Steffe, mayor of Cestas, on Monday. Cestas is one of the suburbs that lies just outside the main Bordeaux city area and from where thousands have had to be evacuated from homes and holiday residences.

Progression and Risks of the Wildfires

The blazes, which broke out last week near the Atlantic coast, are now 15 km (10 miles) away from entry points to the main metropolitan area of Bordeaux.

Weather Conditions and Forecasts

A major risk is that temperatures in Bordeaux are set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) later this week, according to forecasts from France's weather office.

Challenges for Firefighters

"It's a race against time before the heatwave returns," added Steffe.

Government Response and Climate Context

President Emmanuel Macron's government will discuss the wildfires situation at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Record Temperatures in the Region

So far in July, high temperatures have averaged 32.2 degrees Celsius in the Aquitaine region, which is 7.3C above the month's normal high between 1961 and 1990, according to Reuters Climate Monitor.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Manuel Ausloos, Elizabeth Howcroft, Yves Hermann; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • Raging wildfires have swallowed around 42,000 ha near Bordeaux, forcing 220,000 people to flee—one of France’s largest evacuation operations ever (apnews.com).
  • Firefighters—including volunteers, military personnel, and EU‑deployed aircraft—are battling the blaze under worsening heatwave conditions, with temperatures forecast to hit 37 °C (lemonde.fr).
  • Spanish authorities have evacuated over 75,000 people and ordered 30,000 to shelter in place. Both French and Spanish governments are treating the wildfires as national emergencies (streetinsider.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How close are the wildfires to Bordeaux?
The wildfires are now 15 km (10 miles) from entry points to the main metropolitan area of Bordeaux.
How many people have been evacuated due to the wildfires in France?
About 220,000 people have been evacuated in France as a result of the wildfires.
What temperatures are expected in Bordeaux this week?
Temperatures in Bordeaux are forecasted to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
What risk is posed by the current heatwave in France?
The heatwave is worsening wildfire risks, making it a race against time for firefighters to contain the blazes before temperatures increase further.
Which areas around Bordeaux are most affected by the evacuations?
Cestas, a suburb just outside Bordeaux, has seen thousands evacuated from homes and holiday residences.

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