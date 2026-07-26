Berlin Police Shoot Suspect Dead After Attempted Attack in Pride Incident
Details of the Berlin Pride Attack and Police Response
Incident Overview
BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Berlin police shot dead the suspect being sought over the Pride attack in the German capital, they said on X, after he tried to attack them with a bladed weapon at an allotment garden complex in the suburb of Spandau.
Police Statement
"According to initial findings, he ran towards officers while armed with a bladed weapon; police subsequently opened fire. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by the Berlin fire department, he died at the scene," they wrote.
Reporting Information
(Writing by Miranda Murray)