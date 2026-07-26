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Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead during operation, police say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead during operation, police say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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headlines Crime Germany LGBTQ Police

Berlin Police Shoot Suspect Dead After Attempted Attack in Pride Incident

Details of the Berlin Pride Attack and Police Response

Incident Overview

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Berlin police shot dead the suspect being sought over the Pride attack in the German capital, they said on X, after he tried to attack them with a bladed weapon at an allotment garden complex in the suburb of Spandau.

Police Statement

"According to initial findings, he ran towards officers while armed with a bladed weapon; police subsequently opened fire. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by the Berlin fire department, he died at the scene," they wrote.

Reporting Information

(Writing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack near Berlin’s Christopher Street Day on July 25 killed one and left around 29 injured, regarded as an Islamist‑motivated terrorist act.
  • Suspect Abdul B, born in Germany in 2005 of Lebanese background and known to intelligence, was shot dead by police in Italy during a manhunt.
  • The incident has heightened concerns over extremist threats at LGBTQ events and prompted calls for solidarity with the community.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Berlin Pride attack incident?
The suspect in the Berlin Pride attack was shot dead by police after he attempted to attack them with a bladed weapon.
Where did the police shooting take place in Berlin?
The shooting took place at an allotment garden complex in the suburb of Spandau, Berlin.
How did police respond to the attack by the suspect?
Police opened fire after the suspect ran towards them armed with a bladed weapon.
Did the suspect survive after being shot by police?
Despite immediate resuscitation efforts, the suspect died at the scene.
Who reported on the Berlin Pride attack incident?
The incident was reported by Berlin police on X and written by Miranda Murray.

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