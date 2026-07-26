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Five Bosnian climbers feared dead on Russia's Mount Elbrus - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Five Bosnian climbers feared dead on Russia's Mount Elbrus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Five Bosnian Climbers Missing After Violent Storm on Mount Elbrus

Details Emerge on Mount Elbrus Tragedy

Incident Overview

SARAJEVO, July 26 (Reuters) - Five Bosnian climbers are feared to have died on Russia's Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, after being caught in a violent storm, a Bosnian climbing rescue service said on Sunday, as Russian rescuers continued to search for the bodies.

Rescue Efforts and Casualties

Survivors and Recoveries

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said rescuers had saved two other climbers, who were evacuated from the mountain and taken for medical care.

Ongoing Search Operations

It said the bodies of two further members of the same group had been located on the mountain at an altitude of 5,350 metres (17,550 feet) and would be evacuated when weather conditions allowed. The search for the three other bodies is ongoing, the ministry added, without specifying their nationality.

Mount Elbrus: Risks and Conditions

Geographical and Climatic Challenges

Mount Elbrus, which rises to 5,642 metres (18,510 feet) just north of the border with Georgia, is infamous for sudden changes in weather and climbing conditions.

Background of the Expedition

Climbers' Identities

Bosnian media reported that the seven members of the climbing expedition were residents of the central town of Zenica and included a married couple and a doctor who worked at the local hospital.

Impact of Weather on Rescue

Russian media reported that adverse weather conditions including strong winds had complicated the search and recovery operations.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • All five presumed victims were from Zenica, including two members of Zenica’s Mountain Rescue Service and three from the Vedro Mountaineering Club
  • Among the deceased are Dr. Meliha Čaušević, a maxillofacial surgeon, a married couple (Alma and Denis Okanović), Almir Krivdić, and Nermin Talam
  • The tragedy unfolded when severe weather—with winds up to 70 km/h and rapid visibility loss—struck at around 5 100–5 350 m; rescue teams continue efforts under treacherous conditions

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Bosnian climbers on Mount Elbrus?
Five Bosnian climbers are feared dead after being caught in a violent storm on Mount Elbrus. Rescue operations are ongoing.
How many climbers were involved in the Mount Elbrus accident?
There were seven climbers in the group, all from Bosnia's central town of Zenica.
Were any of the Mount Elbrus climbers rescued?
Yes, Russian rescuers saved two climbers who were evacuated from the mountain for medical care.
What are the challenges rescuers are facing on Mount Elbrus?
Adverse weather conditions, including strong winds, are complicating the search and recovery operations.
Where is Mount Elbrus located?
Mount Elbrus is just north of the border with Georgia and is the highest mountain in Europe.

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