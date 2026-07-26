Five Bosnian Climbers Missing After Violent Storm on Mount Elbrus

Details Emerge on Mount Elbrus Tragedy

Incident Overview

SARAJEVO, July 26 (Reuters) - Five Bosnian climbers are feared to have died on Russia's Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, after being caught in a violent storm, a Bosnian climbing rescue service said on Sunday, as Russian rescuers continued to search for the bodies.

Rescue Efforts and Casualties

Survivors and Recoveries

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said rescuers had saved two other climbers, who were evacuated from the mountain and taken for medical care.

Ongoing Search Operations

It said the bodies of two further members of the same group had been located on the mountain at an altitude of 5,350 metres (17,550 feet) and would be evacuated when weather conditions allowed. The search for the three other bodies is ongoing, the ministry added, without specifying their nationality.

Mount Elbrus: Risks and Conditions

Geographical and Climatic Challenges

Mount Elbrus, which rises to 5,642 metres (18,510 feet) just north of the border with Georgia, is infamous for sudden changes in weather and climbing conditions.

Background of the Expedition

Climbers' Identities

Bosnian media reported that the seven members of the climbing expedition were residents of the central town of Zenica and included a married couple and a doctor who worked at the local hospital.

Impact of Weather on Rescue

Russian media reported that adverse weather conditions including strong winds had complicated the search and recovery operations.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Helen Popper)