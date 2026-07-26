Germany's Merz to Nominate Bilger as New Transport Minister Amid Reshuffle
Cabinet Reshuffle and Ministerial Changes
Merz's Proposal for New Transport Minister
July 26 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will propose that conservative parliamentary director Steffen Bilger replace Patrick Schnieder as transport minister as part of an ongoing cabinet reshuffle, a government spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.
Background and Political Context
Reasons for the Reshuffle
Two people familiar with the matter said on Friday Merz was set to replace fellow conservative Schnieder as he seeks to inject momentum into his unpopular coalition government. Schnieder said on Sunday he would ask Merz to sack him as the current "undignified situation" was making work impossible.
Official Statements
(Reporting by Kerstin Doerr and Christian KraemerEditing by Francois Murphy)