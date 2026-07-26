GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany's Merz will propose conservative Bilger as new transport minister - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Germany's Merz will propose conservative Bilger as new transport minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics Government Europe

Germany's Merz to Nominate Bilger as New Transport Minister Amid Reshuffle

Cabinet Reshuffle and Ministerial Changes

Merz's Proposal for New Transport Minister

July 26 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will propose that conservative parliamentary director Steffen Bilger replace Patrick Schnieder as transport minister as part of an ongoing cabinet reshuffle, a government spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Background and Political Context

Reasons for the Reshuffle

Two people familiar with the matter said on Friday Merz was set to replace fellow conservative Schnieder as he seeks to inject momentum into his unpopular coalition government. Schnieder said on Sunday he would ask Merz to sack him as the current "undignified situation" was making work impossible.

Official Statements

(Reporting by Kerstin Doerr and Christian KraemerEditing by Francois Murphy)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz is reshuffling his cabinet to reinvigorate his coalition ahead of regional elections and amid criticism of infrastructure delays (lemonde.fr)
  • Patrick Schnieder has offered to resign, citing an “undignified situation” impeding his work (zdfheute.de)
  • Steffen Bilger, a seasoned CDU politician and former Parliamentary State Secretary in the Transport Ministry (2018–2021), is seen as a strong contender to bring experience and continuity (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be proposed as Germany's new transport minister?
Chancellor Friedrich Merz will propose Steffen Bilger as the new transport minister.
Why is Patrick Schnieder being replaced as transport minister?
Patrick Schnieder is being replaced amid a cabinet reshuffle to inject momentum into the coalition government.
Who announced the proposed cabinet change?
A government spokesperson announced the proposed change in a statement.
What reason did Schnieder give for stepping down?
Schnieder cited the 'undignified situation' making his work impossible and asked to be sacked.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Vessel sinks a week after being struck by Russian fire, Ukrainian officials say

Vessel sinks a week after being struck by Russian fire, Ukrainian officials say

Image for Iran foreign minister says Ukraine's attack on Iranian vessel 'cannot go unanswered'

Iran foreign minister says Ukraine's attack on Iranian vessel 'cannot go unanswered'

Image for Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead by police in Berlin suburb, broadcaster says

Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead by police in Berlin suburb, broadcaster says

Image for Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes

Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes

Image for Kremlin says too early to comment on reported US-Ukraine air ceasefire talks

Kremlin says too early to comment on reported US-Ukraine air ceasefire talks

Image for London's Gatwick Airport hit by water supply problem

London's Gatwick Airport hit by water supply problem

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Cycling-Pogacar wins record-equalling fifth Tour de France title, Van der Poel takes final stage
Cycling-Pogacar wins record-equalling fifth Tour de France title, Van der Poel takes final stage
Image for Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead during operation, police say
Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead during operation, police say
Image for Five Bosnian climbers feared dead on Russia's Mount Elbrus
Five Bosnian climbers feared dead on Russia's Mount Elbrus
Image for German interior minister says signs point to Islamist attack at Berlin Pride event
German interior minister says signs point to Islamist attack at Berlin Pride event
Image for Wildfires threaten Bordeaux as France, Spain battle blazes
Wildfires threaten Bordeaux as France, Spain battle blazes
Image for Finnish architects' humanist take on modernism recognised by UNESCO
Finnish architects' humanist take on modernism recognised by UNESCO
Image for Israeli strike kills a top Hamas security official in Gaza, medics and police say
Israeli strike kills a top Hamas security official in Gaza, medics and police say
Image for Berlin Pride attack prompts grief and solidarity with LGBTQ community
Berlin Pride attack prompts grief and solidarity with LGBTQ community
Image for Normandy's D-Day World War Two beaches become UNESCO heritage site
Normandy's D-Day World War Two beaches become UNESCO heritage site
Image for Israeli settlers set fire to West Bank mosques after deadly clash
Israeli settlers set fire to West Bank mosques after deadly clash
Image for French firefighters battle to keep blazes from Bordeaux
French firefighters battle to keep blazes from Bordeaux
Image for Police hunting for Berlin Pride attacker, name Islamist suspect
Police hunting for Berlin Pride attacker, name Islamist suspect
View All Headlines Posts