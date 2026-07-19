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Headlines

Russian strike on cargo ship in Black Sea kills 5, Kyiv says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Shipping

Russian Strike on Cargo Ship Off Odesa Kills 5, Hits Global Shipping

Deadly Attack on International Cargo Vessel in the Black Sea

Details of the Incident

KYIV, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian forces struck an international cargo vessel in the Black Sea off the coast of Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, killing at least five crew members, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

The Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship had left port loaded with corn and was carrying a crew of 17 sailors from India and Syria, in addition to one Ukrainian, said Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi.

Crew Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Eight crew members were rescued from the vessel — which was still burning late on Sunday — and five remain missing, he added. 

Eyewitness Accounts and Russian Response

A Reuters witness in Odesa saw smoke billowing from a large vessel off the coast. Moscow has not publicly commented on Sunday's strike. 

Escalation of Attacks on Ukrainian Ports

Russia has stepped up attacks in recent weeks on deepwater ports in southern Ukraine that handle much of the country's grain and ​other critical cargo in the fifth year of war. 

Impact on Global Food Security

"A civilian ship. An international crew. A route serving global food security. Putin saw another target," acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This attack leaves no room for illusions. Putin's Russia does not care whom it kills."

Recent Strikes in Odesa Region

On Saturday, one person was killed when Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa, hitting a vessel under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.

A day earlier, three people were killed in Russian strikes on Odesa and Mykolaiv.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk in Kyiv; Additional reporting by Iryna Nazarchuk in Odesa; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The Guinea‑Bissau‑flagged cargo ship, carrying 17 crew from India and Syria plus one Ukrainian, was hit while loaded with corn and leaving Odesa, resulting in five deaths and five missing — eight survivors rescued, ship still burning, per Ukrainian PM Sergii Koretskyi.
  • This follows a pattern of intensified Russian attacks on deepwater ports and shipping corridors vital to Ukrainian grain exports; recent strikes have damaged other foreign‑flagged vessels and disrupted port operations, threatening global food security (internazionale.it).
  • Ukraine warns that the strikes on civilian shipping underscore Moscow's disregard for human life and international trade, with acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressing the implications for global food routes and calling it a deliberate targeting of critical supply lanes.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many crew members were killed in the Russian strike on the cargo ship?
At least five crew members were killed in the strike off Odesa, according to Ukrainian officials.
What flag was the attacked cargo ship sailing under?
The cargo vessel was sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau.
What cargo was the stricken vessel carrying?
The ship was loaded with corn when it was struck.
How many crew members survived the attack?
Eight crew members were rescued from the burning vessel.
Has Russia commented on the cargo ship strike in the Black Sea?
As of the report, Moscow has not publicly commented on the attack.

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