US Service Member Dies in Iraq During Unexploded Ordnance Detonation
Incident Overview and Official Statements
Details of the Fatal Incident
July 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. service member was killed on Saturday "during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance" in northern Iraq, U.S. Central Command said.
Source of the Unexploded Ordnance
The unexploded ordnance was from a "downed Iranian one-way attack drone," Central Command said in a statement released Sunday.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Christian Martinez; Editing by Sergio Non)