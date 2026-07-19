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Headlines

US service member killed in northern Iraq, U.S. Central Command says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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US Service Member Dies in Iraq During Unexploded Ordnance Detonation

Incident Overview and Official Statements

Details of the Fatal Incident

July 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. service member was killed on Saturday "during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance" in northern Iraq, U.S. Central Command said.

Source of the Unexploded Ordnance

The unexploded ordnance was from a "downed Iranian one-way attack drone," Central Command said in a statement released Sunday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Christian Martinez; Editing by Sergio Non)

Key Takeaways

  • The death occurred during a safety operation—not combat—highlighting risks in ordnance disposal activities.
  • The unexploded device came from an Iranian one‑way attack drone, underscoring Iran’s growing use of drone warfare in the region (militarytimes.com).
  • CENTCOM’s statement situates the incident within broader regional tensions involving Iranian proxy and drone threats.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the US service member die in northern Iraq?
The service member died during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone.
Where did the incident involving the US service member occur?
The incident took place in northern Iraq.
What caused the explosion in which the US service member was killed?
Unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone caused the explosion.
Who reported the death of the US service member in Iraq?
The US Central Command released a statement about the incident.

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