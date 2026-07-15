GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian government prioritises fuel for vehicles servicing food retail chains - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russian government prioritises fuel for vehicles servicing food retail chains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russia Prioritises Fuel for Vehicles Supplying Food Retail Chains Amid Shortages

Government Response to Nationwide Fuel Shortages

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia's government discussed prioritising fuel supplies to vehicles that service large food retail chains, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with nationwide fuel shortages.

Causes of the Fuel Shortage

The discussions underscore the government's unease about the fuel crunch, triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure and oil refineries.

Impact on Gasoline Output

According to two industry sources and Reuters calculations, Russian gasoline output fell to a level equivalent to only around 65% of the seasonal average consumption after Ukrainian drone attacks led to stoppages at large oil refineries.

Measures to Ensure Food Supply Chain Stability

"We discussed the need to prioritize fuel supplies for vehicles delivering food products for major retail chains. This is important both to prevent food from spoiling and to avoid additional costs that could ultimately be reflected in consumer prices," Novak said.

Fuel Cards for Drivers

The authorities usually issue fuel cards, which drivers can use to fill their cars.

Support for Agricultural Sector

He also said the government task force, set up to tackle the fuel crunch, discussed diesel supplies to the agricultural sector.

Economic Implications

Central Bank's Outlook

Russia's central bank has said the decline in fuel production in Russia will affect country's economic growth in the second quarter of 2026.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian gasoline output has plunged to roughly 65% of seasonal average consumption due to widespread refinery disruptions from Ukrainian drone attacks (globalnews.ca).
  • The government is responding by banning fuel exports, tapping reserves, postponing refinery maintenance, and planning imports to stabilize domestic supply (reutersconnect.com).
  • Prioritizing fuel for food logistics aims to prevent spoilage and avoid cost increases that could feed through to consumer prices (news.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia experiencing fuel shortages?
Russia is facing fuel shortages due to Ukrainian drone attacks on its energy infrastructure and large oil refineries, reducing gasoline output.
What action is the Russian government taking to address fuel shortages?
The government is prioritising fuel supplies for vehicles delivering food to major retail chains and discussing diesel support for the agricultural sector.
How are fuel supplies for vehicles managed in Russia?
Authorities issue fuel cards that drivers can use to fill their cars, ensuring prioritised access for essential deliveries.
What impact will the fuel production decline have on Russia's economy?
Russia's central bank expects the fuel production decline to affect the country’s economic growth in the second quarter of 2026.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany's Merz makes appeal to AfD voters ahead of pivotal state election

Germany's Merz makes appeal to AfD voters ahead of pivotal state election

Image for Germany's Merz sees high hurdles to further debt brake reform

Germany's Merz sees high hurdles to further debt brake reform

Image for Italy to shed residual stakes in banks, economy minister says

Italy to shed residual stakes in banks, economy minister says

Image for Ukraine's Black Sea ports lose a third of grain export capacity, farmers' union says

Ukraine's Black Sea ports lose a third of grain export capacity, farmers' union says

Image for Energy developer Rezolv to start building EU's largest solar park in Romania this summer

Energy developer Rezolv to start building EU's largest solar park in Romania this summer

Image for EQT returns with higher $1.75 billion bid in push for Australia's Perpetual

EQT returns with higher $1.75 billion bid in push for Australia's Perpetual

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for MBK chairman offers guarantee for emergency funding to revive Homeplus
MBK chairman offers guarantee for emergency funding to revive Homeplus
Image for Ukraine reshuffle puts defence minister in focus as war grinds on
Ukraine reshuffle puts defence minister in focus as war grinds on
Image for UK's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions, miners drag
UK's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions, miners drag
Image for Sterling steadies near one-year high against euro
Sterling steadies near one-year high against euro
Image for In occupied zone of Lebanon, Israeli military veterans see shadow of past wars
In occupied zone of Lebanon, Israeli military veterans see shadow of past wars
Image for Germany launches water monitor system as Rhine drought hits industry
Germany launches water monitor system as Rhine drought hits industry
Image for Drones, AI and white paint: Europe races to protect infrastructure from heat
Drones, AI and white paint: Europe races to protect infrastructure from heat
Image for Google urges EU top court to back ruling scrapping $1.7 billion antitrust fine
Google urges EU top court to back ruling scrapping $1.7 billion antitrust fine
Image for UK regulator keeping tabs on Litani's approach to Aviva shareholders
UK regulator keeping tabs on Litani's approach to Aviva shareholders
Image for BASF raises 2026 earnings outlook
BASF raises 2026 earnings outlook
Image for Partners Group to give readout on private equity confidence
Partners Group to give readout on private equity confidence
Image for SpaceX's slide risks turning blockbuster IPO into confidence test
SpaceX's slide risks turning blockbuster IPO into confidence test
View All Finance Posts