Russia Prioritises Fuel for Vehicles Supplying Food Retail Chains Amid Shortages

Government Response to Nationwide Fuel Shortages

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia's government discussed prioritising fuel supplies to vehicles that service large food retail chains, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with nationwide fuel shortages.

Causes of the Fuel Shortage

The discussions underscore the government's unease about the fuel crunch, triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure and oil refineries.

Impact on Gasoline Output

According to two industry sources and Reuters calculations, Russian gasoline output fell to a level equivalent to only around 65% of the seasonal average consumption after Ukrainian drone attacks led to stoppages at large oil refineries.

Measures to Ensure Food Supply Chain Stability

"We discussed the need to prioritize fuel supplies for vehicles delivering food products for major retail chains. This is important both to prevent food from spoiling and to avoid additional costs that could ultimately be reflected in consumer prices," Novak said.

Fuel Cards for Drivers

The authorities usually issue fuel cards, which drivers can use to fill their cars.

Support for Agricultural Sector

He also said the government task force, set up to tackle the fuel crunch, discussed diesel supplies to the agricultural sector.

Economic Implications

Central Bank's Outlook

Russia's central bank has said the decline in fuel production in Russia will affect country's economic growth in the second quarter of 2026.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sharon Singleton)