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Electra taps Safran for 250 turbogenerators to power hybrid-electric EL9 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Electra taps Safran for 250 turbogenerators to power hybrid-electric EL9

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Aerospace Aviation Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Markets

Electra Partners with Safran for 250 Turbogenerators to Power Hybrid-Electric EL9

Electra and Safran Agreement Accelerates Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Development

By Anshuman Tripathy

Production Agreement Details

July 15 (Reuters) - Electra said on Wednesday it has signed a production agreement with France's Safran Helicopter Engines for turbogenerators, as the hybrid-electric aircraft startup looks to advance certification efforts.

The company said the deal includes an initial order for 250 TG600 turbogenerators, allowing production to scale with demand for the EL9, its nine-passenger Ultra Short aircraft, which is expected to make its first flight in late 2027 or early 2028.

Industry Context and Regulatory Landscape

The agreement comes as advanced air mobility (AAM) companies lock in suppliers for critical aircraft systems and seek regulatory approval ahead of commercial launches.

Lockheed Martin Ventures and Honeywell-backed Electra was among the companies selected by the Trump administration's pilot program, along with Archer and Joby, earlier this year, aimed at speeding up deployment of flying air taxis in the U.S.

Partnership Expansion and Certification Efforts

Electra's deal with Safran expands a partnership first announced in 2023 and supports development and certification efforts for the EL9 aircraft, which is targeted to enter service in 2030.

Technology and Market Impact

Range Limitations and Use Cases

"Fully electrical will be so limited in range over the next years that it will be for air taxiing, probably for very very short distances," Safran Helicopter Engines' EVP of Programs, Jean-François Sauer, told Reuters.

Backlog and Customer Demand

Electra CEO Marc Allen said in an interview that the turbogenerator deal was a major milestone, with 2,200 aircraft in the backlog and 63 operating customers waiting for delivery.

Turbogenerator Technology Overview

A turbogenerator consists of a gas turbine combined with one or more electric generators, as well as a system of electrical power and voltage regulation.

Future Prospects and Data Gathering

Allen added the program would give Electra the opportunity to fly its aircraft in a number of novel urban airspaces and gather data, which could support efforts from the Department of Transportation and the FAA.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Electra’s agreement with Safran covers an initial 250 TG600 600 kW turbogenerators, scaling production to demand for the EL9 Ultra‑Short aircraft (safran-group.com)
  • The FAA recently closed the G‑1 Issue Paper for the EL9, setting the formal Part 23 certification basis and enabling next phases including flight testing in 2027 (electra.aero)
  • Electra’s first EL9 test flights are expected in late 2027 or 2028, with commercial entry around 2029–2030, backed by over 2,200 letters of intent from 60+ operators and customers (electra.aero)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of Electra’s agreement with Safran?
The agreement secures 250 turbogenerators for Electra's hybrid-electric EL9 aircraft and supports its certification and production scaling.
What type of aircraft will use the Safran turbogenerators?
Electra’s nine-passenger Ultra Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) EL9 hybrid-electric aircraft will use the TG600 turbogenerators.
When is the EL9 expected to make its first flight?
The EL9’s first flight is anticipated in late 2027 or early 2028.
How many aircraft does Electra have in its backlog?
Electra has 2,200 aircraft in its backlog with 63 operating customers awaiting delivery.
How does this deal impact Electra’s certification efforts?
The partnership with Safran helps expand development and supports Electra's efforts to attain regulatory approval for commercial launches.

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