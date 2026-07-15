Electra Partners with Safran for 250 Turbogenerators to Power Hybrid-Electric EL9

Electra and Safran Agreement Accelerates Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Development

By Anshuman Tripathy

Production Agreement Details

July 15 (Reuters) - Electra said on Wednesday it has signed a production agreement with France's Safran Helicopter Engines for turbogenerators, as the hybrid-electric aircraft startup looks to advance certification efforts.

The company said the deal includes an initial order for 250 TG600 turbogenerators, allowing production to scale with demand for the EL9, its nine-passenger Ultra Short aircraft, which is expected to make its first flight in late 2027 or early 2028.

Industry Context and Regulatory Landscape

The agreement comes as advanced air mobility (AAM) companies lock in suppliers for critical aircraft systems and seek regulatory approval ahead of commercial launches.

Lockheed Martin Ventures and Honeywell-backed Electra was among the companies selected by the Trump administration's pilot program, along with Archer and Joby, earlier this year, aimed at speeding up deployment of flying air taxis in the U.S.

Partnership Expansion and Certification Efforts

Electra's deal with Safran expands a partnership first announced in 2023 and supports development and certification efforts for the EL9 aircraft, which is targeted to enter service in 2030.

Technology and Market Impact

Range Limitations and Use Cases

"Fully electrical will be so limited in range over the next years that it will be for air taxiing, probably for very very short distances," Safran Helicopter Engines' EVP of Programs, Jean-François Sauer, told Reuters.

Backlog and Customer Demand

Electra CEO Marc Allen said in an interview that the turbogenerator deal was a major milestone, with 2,200 aircraft in the backlog and 63 operating customers waiting for delivery.

Turbogenerator Technology Overview

A turbogenerator consists of a gas turbine combined with one or more electric generators, as well as a system of electrical power and voltage regulation.

Future Prospects and Data Gathering

Allen added the program would give Electra the opportunity to fly its aircraft in a number of novel urban airspaces and gather data, which could support efforts from the Department of Transportation and the FAA.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)