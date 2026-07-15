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Germany's Merz sees high hurdles to further debt brake reform - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merz sees high hurdles to further debt brake reform

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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German Debt Brake Reform Faces Significant Challenges, Says Merz

Challenges and Prospects for Reforming Germany's Debt Brake

Current Position of Chancellor Friedrich Merz

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - The hurdles for another reform of the German debt brake, which caps public borrowing, are extremely high, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday.

Merz's Outlook on Constitutional Amendment

"In that respect, I am not very confident that we will manage to set another amendment to the debt brake in motion during this government's term," Merz said.

Legal and Political Requirements for Reform

Constitutional Barriers

The debt brake is enshrined in the constitution, and any change would require a two-thirds majority in both the Bundestag and Bundesrat, meaning the coalition would need support from opposition lawmakers.

Expert Commission's Role

A commission of experts appointed by the government is working on different proposals to reform the debt brake.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The debt brake is enshrined in Germany’s constitution (Articles 109 and 115), allowing only limited structural borrowing (0.35 % of GDP) and can only be amended with two‑thirds majorities in both chambers (amp.dw.com).
  • Chancellor Merz expressed skepticism on July 15, 2026, that the current government will succeed in passing another amendment before the end of its term due to the high political threshold for constitutional change (breakingviews.com).
  • An independent expert commission, established in September 2025, is evaluating ways to modernize the debt brake—such as adding transition phases post‑emergency or making deficit limits more flexible—while preserving fiscal stability (bundesfinanzministerium.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the German debt brake?
The German debt brake is a constitutional rule that caps public borrowing in Germany.
Why is reforming the debt brake difficult?
Changing the debt brake requires a constitutional amendment, needing a two-thirds majority in both the Bundestag and Bundesrat.
What did Chancellor Friedrich Merz say about further debt brake reform?
He said the hurdles are extremely high, and he is not confident that another amendment will be achieved during the current government's term.
Is there ongoing work on debt brake reform?
Yes, a commission of experts appointed by the government is working on proposals to reform the debt brake.

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