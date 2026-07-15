German Debt Brake Reform Faces Significant Challenges, Says Merz

Challenges and Prospects for Reforming Germany's Debt Brake

Current Position of Chancellor Friedrich Merz

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - The hurdles for another reform of the German debt brake, which caps public borrowing, are extremely high, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday.

Merz's Outlook on Constitutional Amendment

"In that respect, I am not very confident that we will manage to set another amendment to the debt brake in motion during this government's term," Merz said.

Legal and Political Requirements for Reform

Constitutional Barriers

The debt brake is enshrined in the constitution, and any change would require a two-thirds majority in both the Bundestag and Bundesrat, meaning the coalition would need support from opposition lawmakers.

Expert Commission's Role

A commission of experts appointed by the government is working on different proposals to reform the debt brake.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; editing by Matthias Williams)