Merz Appeals to AfD Voters Before Crucial German State Election

Chancellor Merz's Strategy and Statements Ahead of State Election

Merz Addresses AfD Voters Directly

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz appealed to voters of the far-right Alternative to Germany (AfD) to judge his government's actions on its own merits ahead of an election in September that could propel the AfD to power at state level for the first time.

Call for Informed Voting

"And that is why I am addressing AfD voters as well, telling them: Look closely," Merz said, at a summer press conference, asking voters not to rely only on social media for their information. "We are striving to preserve this country's freedom and peace. We are striving to improve the economic situation."

European Union and China Relations

Urgency of EU-China Dialogue

He also said European Union dialogue with China was urgently needed to address what he said was China's artificially undervalued currency.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Miranda Murray, Maria Martinez; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Linda Pasquini)