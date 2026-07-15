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Germany's Merz makes appeal to AfD voters ahead of pivotal state election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merz makes appeal to AfD voters ahead of pivotal state election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Politics Germany Elections Markets

Merz Appeals to AfD Voters Before Crucial German State Election

Chancellor Merz's Strategy and Statements Ahead of State Election

Merz Addresses AfD Voters Directly

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz appealed to voters of the far-right Alternative to Germany (AfD) to judge his government's actions on its own merits ahead of an election in September that could propel the AfD to power at state level for the first time.

Call for Informed Voting

"And that is why I am addressing AfD voters as well, telling them: Look closely," Merz said, at a summer press conference, asking voters not to rely only on social media for their information. "We are striving to preserve this country's freedom and peace. We are striving to improve the economic situation."

European Union and China Relations

Urgency of EU-China Dialogue

He also said European Union dialogue with China was urgently needed to address what he said was China's artificially undervalued currency.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Miranda Murray, Maria Martinez; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz made a direct appeal to AfD voters, asking them to look beyond social media and judge his government's performance on preserving freedom, peace and economic well‑being. (investing.com)
  • The September 6, 2026, state election in Saxony‑Anhalt is pivotal: polls show the AfD leading and poised to potentially govern at the state level for the first time. (investing.com)
  • Despite the appeal, Merz firmly rules out cooperation with the AfD, citing historical lessons and maintaining a 'firewall' against far‑right influence in governing coalitions. (onvista.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Friedrich Merz address AfD voters?
Merz urged AfD voters to judge his government's actions on their merits and not rely solely on social media.
What message did Merz convey about his government's goals?
Merz said his government strives to preserve Germany's freedom, peace, and economic improvement.
What international issue did Merz highlight?
Merz called for urgent EU dialogue with China to address the country's undervalued currency.

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