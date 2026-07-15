Argent LNG and Naftogaz Ink MoU for Long-Term US LNG Export to Ukraine

Overview of the Memorandum of Understanding

Details of the Agreement

July 15 (Reuters) - Argent LNG and Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore long-term U.S. liquefied natural gas supply, transport and distribution cooperation, the companies said on Wednesday.

Scope of LNG Sales and Distribution

• The MoU covers potential LNG sales from Argent's planned 25-million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

• The agreement includes free-on-board cargoes, delivered ex-ship supplies into European regasification terminals and onward distribution through Naftogaz's underground storage network into Ukraine and neighboring markets.

Strategic Importance and Future Cooperation

• "Port Fourchon exists to put reliable American supply behind allies who need it — not as a one-off cargo, but as the kind of long-term infrastructure relationship that actually changes a country's strategic position," said Argent LNG chief executive Jonathan Bass.

• The companies said they also plan to explore possible cooperation with U.S. government financing institutions and European energy-security partners, consistent with U.S. and allied energy policy objectives.

Context and Regulatory Developments

• The non-binding agreement comes as Ukraine and other European countries seek alternatives to single-source and single-route gas supplies.

• Earlier this year, Argent applied to the U.S. Department of Energy for permission to export LNG to countries with and without free trade agreements with the U.S.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)