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Finance

Argent LNG and Ukraine's Naftogaz sign MoU to explore long-term US LNG supply deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Energy Markets

Argent LNG and Naftogaz Ink MoU for Long-Term US LNG Export to Ukraine

Overview of the Memorandum of Understanding

Details of the Agreement

July 15 (Reuters) - Argent LNG and Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore long-term U.S. liquefied natural gas supply, transport and distribution cooperation, the companies said on Wednesday.

Scope of LNG Sales and Distribution

• The MoU covers potential LNG sales from Argent's planned 25-million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

• The agreement includes free-on-board cargoes, delivered ex-ship supplies into European regasification terminals and onward distribution through Naftogaz's underground storage network into Ukraine and neighboring markets.

Strategic Importance and Future Cooperation

• "Port Fourchon exists to put reliable American supply behind allies who need it — not as a one-off cargo, but as the kind of long-term infrastructure relationship that actually changes a country's strategic position," said Argent LNG chief executive Jonathan Bass.

• The companies said they also plan to explore possible cooperation with U.S. government financing institutions and European energy-security partners, consistent with U.S. and allied energy policy objectives.

Context and Regulatory Developments

• The non-binding agreement comes as Ukraine and other European countries seek alternatives to single-source and single-route gas supplies.

• Earlier this year, Argent applied to the U.S. Department of Energy for permission to export LNG to countries with and without free trade agreements with the U.S.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Argent LNG’s Port Fourchon facility is set to deliver up to 25 MTPA via modular, state‑of‑the‑art infrastructure, with permitting advancing through FERC pre‑filing via GIS Engineering contracts (regulations.justia.com)
  • Ukraine is actively diversifying away from Russian gas, having already received U.S. LNG via Greece and Lithuania, underscoring the strategic importance of securing long‑term U.S. LNG supply (sahmcapital.com)
  • The MoU contemplates cooperation with U.S. government financing institutions and European energy‑security partners, reflecting alignment with broader allied energy policy objectives (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the agreement between Argent LNG and Naftogaz?
The agreement aims to explore long-term US LNG supply, transport, and distribution cooperation for Ukraine and surrounding markets.
Where will the LNG for this agreement be exported from?
The LNG will be exported from Argent's planned 25-million-tonnes-per-annum terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
How does the agreement help Ukraine?
The deal offers Ukraine alternatives to single-source and single-route gas supplies, improving energy security.
Does the agreement include government or strategic partners?
The companies plan to explore cooperation with U.S. government financing institutions and European energy-security partners.
Is the MoU binding?
No, the memorandum of understanding between Argent LNG and Naftogaz is non-binding.

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