Ukraine Commits to Safeguarding Grain Export Ports Amid Attack Surge

Ukraine's Efforts to Maintain Grain Exports Despite Increased Attacks

By Pavel Polityuk

Government Commitment to Export Security

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine will do everything possible to protect its seaports and guarantee grain exports at no less than last season's level, its deputy economy minister, Taras Vysotskiy, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Escalation of Russian Attacks on Port Infrastructure

Russia has sharply stepped up attacks in recent weeks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports' infrastructure and on cargo vessels entering Odesa ports to export grain and other agricultural goods.

Official Statements on Export Priorities

"The state recognises the priority of maintaining agricultural exports," Vysotskiy said.

"It will be difficult, but we will do everything possible to preserve minimum guaranteed export volumes to support international food security at a level no lower than last year," he added.

Export Forecasts and Impact of Attacks

Grain Export Projections

Before the recent attacks, Ukraine forecast the exports at around 43 million metric tons in the 2026/27 season, which started in July. Last year it exported more than 37 million tons.

Loss of Export Capacity

The country's main farmers' union UAC said the country had lost about a third of its capacity to export grain via its vital Black Sea ports due to intensifying Russian missile and drone attacks.

Strategic Importance of Agricultural Exports

Role in Ukraine's Economy

More than four years into its war with Russia, agricultural exports like grains and vegetable oils remain Ukraine's biggest source of foreign currency earnings, with more than 90% shipped through three ports in the southern Odesa region.

Escalation of Attacks on Revenue Sources

Ukrainian and Russian Strategies

Both Moscow and Kyiv are now stepping up attacks on key revenue sources, with Ukrainian forces hitting Russian energy infrastructure including oil tankers and Russia intensifying its attacks on the Black Sea ports in recent weeks.

Operational Disruptions at Export Terminals

An industry source told Reuters on Wednesday that four of Ukraine's 13 large grain export terminals had suspended grain purchases due to attacks.

Another source said some shipowners were refusing to enter Ukrainian ports due to fears of attacks.

Recent Attacks on Port Infrastructure

Local officials said on Wednesday that Russia had again attacked port infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Peter Graff)