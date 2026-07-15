Czech Lower House Approves Reintroduction of Digital Sales Registry System

Government Plans and Economic Impact

Approval and Objectives

PRAGUE, July 15 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house on Wednesday approved government plans to reintroduce an electronic sales reporting system for businesses, a move aimed at curbing the grey economy and raising budget revenue by an estimated 14 billion crowns ($660 million) a year.

System Improvements

• The Finance Ministry said the retail sales reporting system would be simpler and more advanced than an earlier version which was suspended during the COVID pandemic and eventually cancelled by the previous government.

Implementation Timeline

• The system should begin in 2027, although the legislation still requires Senate approval.

Political Context and Fiscal Strategy

Prime Minister's Initiative

• Prime Minister Andrej Babis' government has pushed for the system, known as EET, since taking office at the end of last year, seeking additional revenue to fund election promises while keeping deficits within European Union limits.

Restoration of Tax Benefits

• The ministry said the additional funds from EET would allow the government to restore tax deductions that were previously abolished, including those for kindergarten fees, and tax breaks for students.

Fiscal Consolidation Efforts

• The previous government made fiscal consolidation a key priority, reducing the budget deficit to below the EU's 3% of GDP ceiling, at about 2% in both 2024 and 2025.

Budget Deficit Projections

• Under current plans, the central government budget deficit will widen to 310 billion crowns in 2026 from 290.7 billion crowns in 2025, while the overall fiscal deficit is projected at 2.6% of GDP this year and 2.8% in 2027, before narrowing again.($1 = 21.2180 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Mark Potter)