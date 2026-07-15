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MBDA appoints Airbus' Jean-Brice Dumont as chief executive from November 1 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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MBDA appoints Airbus' Jean-Brice Dumont as chief executive from November 1

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Jean-Brice Dumont Appointed MBDA Chief Executive as Europe Ramps Up Missile Production

Leadership Transition at MBDA Amid Increased Missile Demand

July 15 (Reuters) - European missile maker MBDA said on Wednesday it had appointed Jean-Brice Dumont, Airbus's head of military aircraft programmes, as chief executive to replace Eric Beranger from November 1.

Context of the Appointment

The leadership change comes as Europe's largest missile maker ramps up production to meet surging demand driven by the war in Ukraine and a wider rearmament push across the continent.

MBDA Ownership Structure

MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Jean-Brice Dumont’s Career Background

Recent Roles at Airbus

Dumont has led the Air Power business at Airbus Defence and Space since January 2024, having previously headed Military Air System, where he oversaw programmes including the A400M transport aircraft, Eurofighter combat jet and Eurodrone.

Previous Leadership Positions

Before that, he served as Airbus's executive vice president for engineering, and spent six years as executive vice president for engineering and chief technical officer at Airbus Helicopters.

Early Career and Education

A licensed French Army aviation pilot, Dumont started his career at France's DGA defence procurement agency in 1996, working on the Tiger and Super Puma helicopter programmes. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and ISAE-SUPAERO.

Eric Beranger’s Tenure

Beranger has led MBDA since 2019.

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Zakarya Meliani in Gdansk. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Jean‑Brice Dumont, currently head of Airbus Defence & Space’s Air Power since January 2024, will become MBDA’s chief executive on November 1 (airbus.com).
  • MBDA is accelerating production: overall output is set to rise by around 40% in 2026, with Aster air‑defence missile production expected to double, reflecting urgent demand driven by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East (marketscreener.com).
  • MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus, BAE Systems (37.5 %) and Leonardo (25 %) and is expanding its investment plan—from €2.5 billion to €5 billion—to scale up production and capacity, including new sites and hiring thousands more workers (defensenews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new chief executive of MBDA?
Jean-Brice Dumont, previously Airbus's head of military aircraft programmes, has been appointed as MBDA's new chief executive from November 1.
Why is MBDA changing its chief executive?
The change comes as MBDA increases production in response to heightened demand driven by the war in Ukraine and broader European rearmament efforts.
Who owns MBDA?
MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.
What experience does Jean-Brice Dumont bring to MBDA?
Dumont has extensive experience at Airbus, leading its Air Power business and previously overseeing major military aircraft programmes, as well as serving as executive vice president for engineering at Airbus Helicopters.
Who is Jean-Brice Dumont replacing as MBDA CEO?
Jean-Brice Dumont is replacing Eric Beranger, who has led MBDA since 2019.

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