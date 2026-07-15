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French parliament votes on landmark assisted dying bill - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French parliament votes on landmark assisted dying bill

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Legislation policy Ethics

French Parliament Set to Vote on Groundbreaking Assisted Dying Legislation

Overview of the French Assisted Dying Bill and Its Implications

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - French lawmakers will vote on Wednesday on a bill that would create a legal right to assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses, capping an intense ethical and political debate.

The proposed legislation would, under strict conditions, allow a person who requests it to receive a lethal substance. The substance could be self-administered or, if the person is physically unable to do so, administered by a doctor or nurse.

Access to assisted dying would be restricted to adults who are French citizens or legal residents in France, and who suffer from a serious and incurable illness that is life-threatening and in an advanced or terminal phase, experience constant physical or psychological suffering linked to that condition, and are able to express a free and informed choice.

Ethical and Societal Debate

Sensitive Debate

SENSITIVE DEBATE

The debate has divided French society.

Supporters' Perspective

Supporters say the legislation would give people facing unbearable suffering at the end of life greater autonomy and control over how they die, while maintaining strict safeguards.

"Can it still be called a life when the suffering is so great that you can no longer do anything?," said Anne Raynaud, a representative of France's association for the right to die in dignity (ADMD).

"People will be able to decide for themselves when and how they want to die once their suffering has become unbearable and can no longer be relieved."

Opponents' Perspective

Opponents, including sections of the medical profession and religious groups, argue that legalising assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable people. The Catholic Church is among those that have opposed the legislation, with one bishop threatening to deny communion to lawmakers who support it.

"A society grounded in fraternity supports, protects, and cares for people. It never gives up on the most fragile among us," former interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, a conservative presidential candidate, said on X.

Public Opinion and International Context

Opinion polls have consistently shown broad public backing for assisted dying in France. An Ifop poll published in February found that 84% of respondents approved of the bill.

Assisted dying is already permitted in several European countries, including Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands, under varying legal frameworks. Several U.S. states also allow medically assisted dying for terminally ill patients.

France's Senate, where the conservative right has a majority, has voted against it, but the lower house of parliament, which has already backed the bill in the past, is set to have the final word on Wednesday.

Key Provisions and Safeguards

Procedural Safeguards

SAFEGUARDS

The bill establishes a detailed procedure. Patients must submit a request to a doctor, who reviews eligibility with at least one other physician and another healthcare professional.

If the request is approved, patients must confirm their request after a minimum two-day reflection period.

Healthcare workers may opt out but must provide the patient with the names of healthcare professionals willing to help the patient end their life.

Even if passed, the bill could still be reviewed by the Constitutional Council and amended.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Ardee Napolitano, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • The bill, championed by President Macron and shaped solely by deputies after repeated Senate rejection, aims to create a right to “aide à mourir” for patients in advanced incurable phases, joining about 11 countries with similar laws. (lemonde.fr)
  • Safeguards include eligibility criteria—adult French citizens or legal residents, incurable serious illness, unbearable suffering, free informed consent—plus a mandatory two-day reflection and dual medical assessment; healthcare workers may opt out but must refer to willing colleagues. (senat.fr)
  • The Senate has rejected the text three times, most recently on July 7 with a procedural motion, clearing the way for the Assembly’s final vote; proponents tout autonomy and dignity, while critics warn of pressure on vulnerable people. (publicsenat.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who would be eligible for assisted dying under the French bill?
Eligibility is limited to French adults with serious, incurable, and life-threatening illnesses who experience unbearable suffering and can make a free, informed choice.
What safeguards are included in the proposed French assisted dying law?
Patients must submit requests to a doctor and be reviewed by several healthcare professionals, with a two-day reflection period and opt-out options for healthcare workers.
What has public opinion been regarding assisted dying in France?
Opinion polls, like a February Ifop poll, show that 84% of respondents approve of the assisted dying bill.
Who opposes the assisted dying legislation in France?
Opposition comes from parts of the medical profession, religious groups including the Catholic Church, and some conservative politicians.
What are the next steps if the assisted dying bill passes?
If passed by parliament, the bill could still be reviewed by the Constitutional Council and amended as necessary.

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