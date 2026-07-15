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German government not stopping UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank, Merz says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German government not stopping UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank, Merz says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers Germany Markets

German Government Will Not Block UniCredit’s Takeover of Commerzbank

Government Response to UniCredit-Commerzbank Deal

Official Statement from Chancellor Friedrich Merz

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - The German government is not stopping the merger or takeover of Commerzbank by UniCredit, but it does not approve of the way it is being done, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday.

Clarification on Government’s Position

"We are not preventing this merger or this takeover, nor have we ever attempted to do so," Merz said speaking to reporters. "We have always only said that the manner in which Commerzbank was targeted does not meet with our approval."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • The German government will not obstruct the takeover but finds UniCredit’s approach problematic, according to Chancellor Merz (reutersconnect.com).
  • Commerzbank’s management recommends rejecting the offer, citing an inadequate premium and risks to its strategy; the government backs this stance (commerzbank.de).
  • The Financial Market Stabilisation Fund’s steering committee formally rejected UniCredit’s share exchange offer on June 16, 2026, reinforcing the support for Commerzbank’s independence (deutsche-finanzagentur.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the German government stopping UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank?
No, the German government is not stopping the merger or takeover by UniCredit.
Has the German government ever attempted to prevent the merger?
Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated the government has never attempted to prevent the merger.
Does the German government approve of the way Commerzbank was targeted?
No, the government does not approve of the manner in which Commerzbank was targeted.
Who commented on the UniCredit-Commerzbank takeover?
Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented on the situation during a press conference in Berlin.

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