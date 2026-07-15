German Government Will Not Block UniCredit’s Takeover of Commerzbank
Government Response to UniCredit-Commerzbank Deal
Official Statement from Chancellor Friedrich Merz
BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - The German government is not stopping the merger or takeover of Commerzbank by UniCredit, but it does not approve of the way it is being done, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday.
Clarification on Government’s Position
"We are not preventing this merger or this takeover, nor have we ever attempted to do so," Merz said speaking to reporters. "We have always only said that the manner in which Commerzbank was targeted does not meet with our approval."
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Miranda Murray)