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IMF strategy chief urges countries to maintain price stability - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF strategy chief urges countries to maintain price stability

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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IMF Strategy Chief Calls for Fiscal and Monetary Policy Credibility to Ensure Price Stability

IMF Strategy Chief Highlights Economic Uncertainty and Policy Recommendations

By Andrea Shalal

Global Economic Shocks and Uncertainty

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's new strategy chief urged government officials on Wednesday to maintain credibility in fiscal and monetary policy with the aim of keeping prices stable amid global economic uncertainty.

Christian Mumssen, the fund's new director of strategy, cited a rapid succession of major shocks to the economy in recent years, including the coronavirus pandemic, cost-of-living crises, trade frictions and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Technological and Geopolitical Transformations

"Technologically, artificial intelligence and digital finance are advancing at a speed few of us anticipated. And geopolitically, the post-war global order is giving way to a more fragmented, multipolar world," he told an event at the Atlantic Council.

"The global economy has proved remarkably resilient in the face of these forces. But the sheer scale of what is under way creates an exceptionally high degree of uncertainty - and we should expect the unexpected."

Policy Recommendations for Governments

Maintaining Fiscal and Monetary Credibility

Governments must pay close attention to sound public finances and debt, inflation, jobs and growth, he said, adding that price stability is likely to be threatened by frequent supply disruptions.

Enhancing Resilience and Managing Uncertainty

He said governments should enhance resilience from supply shocks and global political tensions and work to manage uncertainty.

Addressing Technological Innovation

Mumssen also said it was critical to address fast-moving technical innovations, including to ensure the rapid AI transformation translates to inclusive growth.

International Cooperation and Global Governance

The big difference in the current global financial situation is that major transformations are happening at the same time, he said.

He encouraged countries to work with the fund on solutions.

"The problem is: just when massive structural challenges and a new technological revolution would call for greater international cooperation, the global governance system is fragmenting," Mumssen added.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • Christian Mumssen, newly appointed Director of Strategy, Policy and Review at the IMF, emphasized maintaining credibility in fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize prices amid recent shocks and geopolitical fragmentation (e.g. Ukraine, Middle East) and AI/digital finance advances.
  • The IMF underscores that global growth is projected to moderate (~3.0% in 2026), inflation remains elevated though easing, and price stability is threatened by supply disruptions—highlighting the need for resilient, coordinated responses.
  • Amid simultaneous structural upheavals and technological transformation, Mumssen highlighted that global governance is fragmenting, stressing the urgency for cooperation with the IMF to manage uncertainty and ensure inclusive technological-driven growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the IMF strategy chief emphasize maintaining price stability?
Christian Mumssen highlights the importance of price stability to sustain economic confidence and resilience amid ongoing global uncertainties.
What major shocks have recently challenged the global economy?
Recent shocks include the coronavirus pandemic, cost-of-living crises, trade frictions, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and rapid technological changes.
How can governments enhance resilience to economic disruptions?
Mumssen advises governments to focus on sound public finances, debt management, and to address frequent supply disruptions from global and political tensions.
What role does technology play in the current global economic situation?
Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital finance are reshaping economic landscapes, requiring governments to ensure inclusive growth.

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