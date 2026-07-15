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Volvo Cars to receive financial support for its Ghent plant - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volvo Cars to receive financial support for its Ghent plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Volvo Cars to Receive Up to €119 Million in Financial Support for Ghent Plant

Volvo Cars Signs MoU for Ghent Plant Competitiveness

July 15 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Belgium's federal government and the Flanders regional government to support the long-term competitiveness of its Ghent plant, the Swedish carmaker said on Wednesday.

Financial Support Package Details

• The parties agreed to "work towards support measures" that include a package of up to 119 million euros ($136 million) for the plant.

Strategic Investments and Plant Development

• With this, Volvo Cars can pursue strategic investments to further develop the Ghent plant as a key manufacturing site.

Opportunities for Contract Assembly

• In addition to the continued building of Volvo's cars, this could also create opportunities to use Volvo Car Ghent for contract assembly of cars of other brands.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Up to €119 million support conditioned on Volvo’s planned investments, including €30M for energy‑efficiency and circular processes, €80M for innovation over 10 years, and €9M for training (brusselstimes.com)
  • The Ghent plant produced over 212,000 vehicles in 2025—a 14% rise—with nearly 40% electrified models including the EX30, underscoring its strategic importance (brusselstimes.com)
  • The support aims to secure Volvo Gent’s position amid high operating costs and to potentially enable contract assembly for other brands, reinforcing its role as Belgium’s last car manufacturing hub (belganewsagency.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement has Volvo Cars signed for its Ghent plant?
Volvo Cars has signed a memorandum of understanding with Belgium's federal and Flanders regional governments to support the plant.
How much financial support could the Ghent plant receive?
The agreement includes support measures worth up to 119 million euros ($136 million) for the plant.
What is the main goal of the financial support for the Ghent plant?
The support is aimed at enhancing the long-term competitiveness of the Ghent plant and enabling strategic investments.
Could other car brands be produced at Volvo Car Ghent?
Yes, the agreement opens opportunities for contract assembly of cars for other brands at the Ghent plant.
Who reported and edited the news about Volvo Ghent’s financial support?
The article was reported by Elviira Luoma and edited by Terje Solsvik.

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