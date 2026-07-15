Russia Warns Coalition Forces in Ukraine After Peace Deal Would Be Targets

Russia's Response to Potential Multinational Force Deployment

Russian Government's Warning

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that any multinational force sent by Ukraine's allies to deploy there in the event of a peace deal would be unacceptable to Moscow, which would view it as a threat and a legitimate military target.

Coalition of the Willing's Plans

Paris Meeting and Reaffirmed Intentions

Western allies in the pro-Ukraine "coalition of the willing" met in Paris this week and reaffirmed their intention to deploy such a force after a cessation of hostilities, in order to reassure Ukraine and help it to regenerate its forces.

Upcoming Military Exercises

They also said that exercises would take place in the coming months to demonstrate the ability of the planned force, known as the Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNF-U), to act.

Official Statement from Russia

Foreign Ministry's Position

"In this context, we would like to reiterate that the deployment of any military contingents from countries of the so-called 'coalition of the willing' to Ukraine is unacceptable to our country," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Escalation and Security Concerns

"I repeat: this would amount, de facto, to foreign intervention and an escalation of threats to Russia's security. We would regard such units as legitimate military targets."

Report Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Mark Trevelyan and Gleb StolyarovEditing by Peter Graff)