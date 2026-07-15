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Russia says foreign troops sent to Ukraine after a peace deal would be legitimate targets - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says foreign troops sent to Ukraine after a peace deal would be legitimate targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Russia Warns Coalition Forces in Ukraine After Peace Deal Would Be Targets

Russia's Response to Potential Multinational Force Deployment

Russian Government's Warning

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that any multinational force sent by Ukraine's allies to deploy there in the event of a peace deal would be unacceptable to Moscow, which would view it as a threat and a legitimate military target.

Coalition of the Willing's Plans

Paris Meeting and Reaffirmed Intentions

Western allies in the pro-Ukraine "coalition of the willing" met in Paris this week and reaffirmed their intention to deploy such a force after a cessation of hostilities, in order to reassure Ukraine and help it to regenerate its forces.

Upcoming Military Exercises

They also said that exercises would take place in the coming months to demonstrate the ability of the planned force, known as the Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNF-U), to act.

Official Statement from Russia

Foreign Ministry's Position

"In this context, we would like to reiterate that the deployment of any military contingents from countries of the so-called 'coalition of the willing' to Ukraine is unacceptable to our country," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Escalation and Security Concerns

"I repeat: this would amount, de facto, to foreign intervention and an escalation of threats to Russia's security. We would regard such units as legitimate military targets."

Report Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Mark Trevelyan and Gleb StolyarovEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia views any Western military deployment in Ukraine—like MNF‑U—as an unacceptable foreign intervention and a military threat and would target such forces (investing.com)
  • The proposed Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNF‑U), led politically by France and the UK, aims to reassure Kyiv after a ceasefire by regenerating its forces on land, sea, and air (elysee.fr)
  • The Coalition of the Willing has endorsed binding security guarantees, exercises, and the readiness of MNF‑U, signaling strong Western commitment despite Russian opposition (elysee.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Russia's stance on foreign troops in Ukraine after a peace deal?
Russia says any foreign military contingent deployed in Ukraine post-peace deal would be unacceptable and viewed as legitimate military targets.
What is the Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNF-U)?
The MNF-U is a planned force by pro-Ukraine allies aimed to reassure Ukraine and help regenerate its forces after hostilities end.
Which countries are involved in the coalition of the willing?
The coalition consists of Western allies supporting Ukraine and considering deploying a multinational force after a peace deal.
How did Russia communicate its position on the MNF-U deployment?
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reiterated that such deployment would be seen as foreign intervention and a threat to Russia's security.
Where did Western allies discuss plans for the MNF-U?
Western allies met in Paris to discuss and reaffirm plans for the deployment of the Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNF-U).

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