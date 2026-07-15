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Italy to shed residual stakes in banks, economy minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Italy Plans to Exit Remaining Bank Stakes as M&A Activity Accelerates

Government Strategy and Market Developments in Italian Banking Sector

By Giuseppe Fonte

Government's Plan to Unwind Bank Stakes

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy will soon unwind its stakes in domestic lenders, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said, indicating Rome is close to selling its 4.9% shareholding in bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS).

Remarks at ABI Meeting

Speaking at the annual meeting of Italy's banking lobby ABI in Rome, Giorgetti also said the government was carefully monitoring developments in the ongoing Italian banking M&A wave, an apparent nod to the €30.6 billion ($35 billion) ⁠cash-and-share bid from Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) for MPS.

"I am confident that this will be the last ABI meeting in which the government is a shareholder in some major banks, as the role played by the public shareholder has come to an end," he said.

Details on MPS Stake Sale

Giorgetti last month said an accelerated bookbuilding ​procedure (ABB) would be "one of the best solutions" to cut Italy's stake in ​MPS, while sources familiar with the matter said the Treasury had explored such an option just before Intesa made its bid official in early June.

At current market prices, the state stake in MPS is worth €1.7 billion.

Implications for M&A and Market Neutrality

Consistency with Government’s Neutral Stance

A divestment from MPS before Intesa's bid starts would be consistent with the government’s stated "neutral stance" on banking M&A moves.

Other Potential Mergers

Banco BPM, Italy's ​fourth-largest bank, also said it wanted to open talks with MPS about a potential merger.

Comments from BPM CEO

"I think it’s precisely so as not to influence" the consolidation process, BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna told reporters, when asked about Giorgetti's remarks.

Return of BDM to Private Hands

Italy has also taken steps to return to private hands BDM, ​a small bank rescued in several steps since late 2019.

Broader Impact of Banking Consolidation

Enhancing International Profile and Innovation

The minister also said consolidation should improve the banking system's ability to enhance the international profile of Italian companies and encourage investment in technology, security and innovation.

Bank of Italy’s Perspective

Speaking at the same event, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta said mergers should preserve "competition, pluralism and banks' responsiveness to the needs of the real economy."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8759 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy plans to divest its 4.9% holding in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, valued at around €1.7 billion at current market prices.
  • Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a €30.6 billion cash-and-share bid for MPS, offering 1 € in cash plus 1.6 ISP shares per MPS share, signaling consolidation pressure in Italy’s banking sector.
  • Banco BPM has also expressed interest in a merger of equals with MPS, aiming to become Italy’s second‑largest bank, though Intesa’s bid is seen as the frontrunner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which bank is Italy planning to sell its remaining stake in?
Italy is planning to sell its remaining 4.9% stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS).
What prompted Italy's decision to divest from state-held banks?
Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti cited the end of the public shareholder's role in major banks as the reason for divestment.
How much is Italy's stake in MPS currently worth?
At current market prices, Italy's stake in MPS is worth approximately €1.7 billion.
What impact might this divestment have on Italian banking mergers?
Selling the stake before M&A activity, such as Intesa Sanpaolo's bid, aligns with the government's neutral stance and may not influence consolidation.
Is Italy also considering selling stakes in other banks?
Yes, Italy is also working to return BDM, a smaller rescued bank, to private ownership.

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