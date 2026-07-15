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Zelenskiy endorses energy boss as new Ukraine prime minister - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy endorses energy boss as new Ukraine prime minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Politics Ukraine Government

Zelenskiy Endorses Energy Company CEO as New Ukraine Prime Minister

Ukraine's Political Shakeup and Leadership Changes

Prime Minister Resignation and Succession

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy endorsed the head of the state energy company on Wednesday to be Ukraine's new prime minister, while giving no clear answer on the future of the defence minister at a pivotal juncture in the war.

Zelenskiy pushed out Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko this week after just a year on the job. Parliament accepted her resignation on Tuesday and is expected to vote on her successor on Thursday. Zelenskiy has given little explanation for the move so far, apart from saying the aim is to refresh the leadership.

Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi as Prime Minister Candidate

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said the CEO of the state-owned energy company Naftogaz, Sergii Koretskyi, was the best candidate for prime minister, because Ukraine's priority was preparing for the upcoming winter.

Parliament names the prime minister and is likely to accept Zelenskiy's preferred candidate as his party controls a majority.

"The priorities are clear – preparing for winter," Zelenskiy said. "Therefore, following all the consultations, Sergii Koretskyi is surely the most prepared candidate for the post of prime minister of Ukraine."

Cabinet Reshuffle and Wider Implications

The prime minister's resignation automatically triggers the resignation of the entire cabinet, meaning a wider shakeup is expected.

Defence Ministry Leadership Uncertainty

Attention on Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov

Particular attention has turned to the fate of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, at a time when the tide on the battlefield has been shifting in Ukraine's favour as it presses a campaign of long-range drone attacks on Russia.

Fedorov, 35, is a promoter of technological innovations who comes from outside the defence ministry establishment and took charge there six months ago.

Zelenskiy's Response on Defence Minister's Future

Asked whether Fedorov would retain his post as defence minister in the new cabinet, Zelenskiy said he would meet Fedorov and the army leadership later on Wednesday before a planned meeting with lawmakers from the ruling party.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk and Olena Harmash in Kyiv)

Key Takeaways

  • Sergii Koretskyi was appointed Naftogaz CEO in May 2025 and brings deep energy sector experience, especially in preparing for winter challenges and restoring infrastructure (naftogaz.com).
  • The government reshuffle stems from Zelenskiy’s desire for a “refreshed political strategy,” with Svyrydenko stepping down after a year in office and tipped for a diplomatic role (investing.com).
  • Ukraine’s winter energy security is paramount: Naftogaz under Koretskyi has prioritized gas reserves, import diversification, and infrastructure resilience amid ongoing Russian attacks (naftogaz.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has President Zelenskiy endorsed to be Ukraine's new prime minister?
Zelenskiy has endorsed Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of state energy company Naftogaz, as the new prime minister.
Why was Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko pushed out?
Zelenskiy has not provided a detailed explanation, only stating the need to refresh the leadership.
What are Ukraine's priorities according to Zelenskiy?
Preparing for the upcoming winter is cited as the main priority, influencing the choice of prime minister.
What happens to the Ukrainian cabinet after the prime minister's resignation?
The resignation of the prime minister automatically triggers the resignation of the entire cabinet, leading to a potential shakeup.
Is Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov expected to remain in his post?
It is unclear. Zelenskiy said he would meet Fedorov and the army before making a decision.

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