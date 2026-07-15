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Five cloud business groups urge EU interim measures against Broadcom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Five cloud business groups urge EU interim measures against Broadcom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Five Cloud Groups Press EU for Interim Measures Over Broadcom VMware Changes

Cloud Groups Urge EU Action on Broadcom VMware Licensing Changes

By Foo Yun Chee

Joint Appeal to EU Antitrust Regulators

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - The Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE) has joined forces with four other trade groups to urge EU antitrust regulators to suspend some business practices of U.S. chipmaker Broadcom, according to a joint letter seen by Reuters.

CISPE's Initial Complaint and Broadcom's VMware Changes

CISPE , which has nearly 50 members across Europe and counts Microsoft and Amazon ​as associate members,  in March asked for an interim measure on its own after Broadcom last year revamped its VMware cloud service ​provider ecosystem, which it acquired in 2023. 

CISPE's complaint prompted the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, to question the VMware licensing changes.

Support from Other European Digital Associations

Belgium's association of digital business users Beltug, and its counterparts France's Cigref, Germany's VOICE and CIO Platform Nederland, have now joined in, accusing Broadcom of imposing steep price increases on VMware's virtualisation platform users and excluding thousands of providers from deploying and purchasing it.

Joint Letter and Requested Interim Measures

"We therefore urge you, in the strongest possible terms, to act swiftly and impose interim measures now," CISPE said in their joint letter dated July 10.

They asked EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera and EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen to ensure a transition period of at least three years while regulators continue their investigation into Broadcom.

Broadcom's Response and EU Commission Confirmation

Broadcom said it disagreed with CISPE's allegations, calling it an organisation funded by large cloud service providers, or hyperscalers, which misrepresent the realities of the market. 

"We continue to be committed to investing significantly in our European VMware Cloud Service Provider partners (VCSPs) helping them offer alternatives to the hyperscalers and meet the evolving needs of European businesses and organisations," a Broadcom spokesperson said.

The European Commission confirmed receipt of the letter.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • CISPE, joined by Beltug, Cigref, VOICE and CIO Platform Nederland, called on the EU to suspend Broadcom’s termination of its VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) programme and allow a three‑year transition period.
  • The associations accuse Broadcom of steep licensing price increases (up to tenfold), contractual lock‑in and exclusion of thousands of smaller European cloud providers.
  • Broadcom rejects the allegations, describing CISPE as financed by hyperscalers; the European Commission has confirmed receipt and is evaluating the request for interim measures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are cloud business groups urging the EU to act against Broadcom?
They allege Broadcom's VMware licensing changes have led to steep price increases and excluded providers from accessing the platform.
Which organizations are involved in the joint appeal to the EU?
CISPE, Beltug, Cigref, Germany's VOICE, and CIO Platform Nederland are urging the EU to impose interim measures.
What interim measures are the cloud business groups requesting?
They are asking for a suspension of certain Broadcom business practices and a three-year transition period during the investigation.
How has Broadcom responded to the allegations?
Broadcom disputes the allegations, claiming CISPE misrepresents the market and stating their support for European VMware partners.
Has the European Commission acknowledged the request?
Yes, the European Commission has confirmed receipt of the joint letter.

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