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When Russia strikes, Kyiv's volunteer rescuers rush to help

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Banking News Ukraine Current Events

Kyiv's Volunteer Rescuers Save Lives as Russian Missile Strikes Hit the Capital

Ukrainian Red Cross Volunteers Respond Amid Ongoing Attacks

By Vladyslav Smilianets

Rescue Efforts in the Aftermath of Missile Strikes

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Max, a graphic designer, helped find survivors in a Kyiv apartment building blown apart by a Russian missile on Thursday before heading to work — one of around 700 volunteer rescuers with the Ukrainian Red Cross.

"Mentally, it's a lot easier now because years have gone by and we've adapted a bit," said the 43-year-old, who had a close-cut mohawk and bold black wings tattooed on either side of his neck. "But of course it's hard."

He and other members of Taras Didenko's team of volunteer rescuers were scouring the darkened, dust-strewn corridors for survivors even before the air-raid alert was lifted in the overnight attack that killed at least 21 and wounded around 90.

Quick Response and Decision-Making Under Pressure

"We're always planning," said Didenko, 46, a deputy unit commander for the Ukrainian Red Cross. "We see all kinds of situations and have to make decisions on the spot."

The increasing ferocity of Russian air attacks means emergency-response teams like Didenko's are now experienced in saving lives — even with members holding down other day jobs.

Scale of the Attack and Immediate Actions

In Thursday's attack, Russia launched 496 drones and 74 missiles, including one that had decimated part of a nine-storey apartment block, leaving people trapped.

Dispatched by the State Emergency Service, Ukrainian Red Cross teams typically scout more than one site during mass attacks before settling on the most critical.

"First we do a general check: who needs help, what kind," said Max. "We go apartment to apartment, because people might be stuck inside, or unconscious."

Backing up emergency workers and firefighters, the team helped haul the wounded - young and old, men and women - through patches of rubble, debris and broken glass.

Amid the din of bellowing engines, uninjured residents nervously checked the victims on stretchers for familiar faces.

Wide Range of Volunteers and Their Roles

Diverse Backgrounds and Everyday Duties

WIDE RANGE OF VOLUNTEERS

The Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers have two-dozen such teams stationed across the country, comprising a wide variety of professions from IT workers to kindergarten teachers.

When not responding to air strikes, they can often be found attending to car crashes or supporting music festivals.

Impact of the Recent Attack

On Thursday, they treated 35 people across Kyiv, a spokesperson said. The attack caused the widest destruction in the capital this year, and was the deadliest since at least May.

Personal Experiences from the Front Lines

Another volunteer, Anet, a 21-year-old project manager wearing a bright red armoured vest with a camera strapped to her helmet, said each strike-damage site posed a unique challenge.

"Since there's very serious damage here to a residential building, there's a lot of work, and it's difficult," she said.

(Additional reporting and writing by Dan Peleschuk; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Kyiv this year—firepower included dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones—with casualty figures in the capital ranging from 17 to 21 killed and scores wounded. (streetinsider.com)
  • Ukrainian air defenses intercepted many incoming threats, but some missiles and drones still struck residential areas, causing serious destruction across multiple districts. (aljazeera.com)
  • Around 700 volunteer rescuers with the Ukrainian Red Cross—including professionals like graphic designers and teachers—rushed to aid survivors in damaged buildings, underlining both widespread civilian mobilization and sustained adaptation to repeated attacks. (redcross.org.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are Kyiv's volunteer rescuers?
Kyiv's volunteer rescuers are Ukrainian Red Cross teams made up of people from various professions, who respond to emergencies like missile attacks.
What do the volunteer rescuers do after a missile strike?
They search apartment buildings for survivors, assist emergency workers, and provide medical aid to the wounded.
How do rescuers prepare for Russian air attacks?
Rescuers plan ahead, quickly assess who needs help, and make decisions on the spot to maximize their response.
What challenges do volunteer rescuers face during mass attacks?
They deal with damaged buildings, trapped residents, debris, and the emotional toll of assisting victims after severe destruction.
How widespread is the Ukrainian Red Cross volunteer effort?
There are about two dozen teams stationed across Ukraine, aiding in various emergencies, from airstrikes to car accidents.

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