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Rebel Catholic group in Switzerland unrepentant over excommunication

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Rebel Catholic Group in Switzerland Defiant After Vatican Excommunication

Breakaway Catholic Group Responds to Vatican Actions

By Emma Farge

Background of the Excommunication

ECONE, Switzerland, July 2 (Reuters) - Members of a breakaway Catholic group excommunicated over the ordination of four bishops were unrepentant on Thursday, accusing the Church of straying from the true faith and saying Pope Leo had failed to hear their concerns.

At their seminary in the southwest Swiss hamlet of Econe, priests and lay Catholics from the Society ​of St. Pius X said they would carry on as before and remain focused on preserving Church traditions.

Reaction at the Econe Seminary

"We are at peace with what has happened as you can see from all the faces," said a Mexican deacon, pointing to a small crowd kneeling one-by-one to receive blessings from one of the newly ordained bishops in a car park after an open-air Mass. He asked not to be named, saying he was too junior to be a spokesperson.

'It Hurts to Be Punished by Your Dad'

The Vatican's top watchdog authority, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said the Swiss-based society was in schism with the wider Church and warned Catholics the group now celebrated the sacraments illicitly.

Members gathered in the blazing sun, some drinking beer as a nun played songs on the recorder in the hamlet surrounded by Alpine vineyards where Wednesday's ordinations were held.

One priest from the society said the Vatican's decision was unfair and invalid.

Statements from Society Members

"We do respect the pope. We will keep praying for him," said Father Benedict, who declined to give his full name. "It hurts to be punished by your dad," he added, referring to the pope, "because you know you didn't do anything wrong."

He said the Society had tried to meet with Pope Leo for more than a year to explain its case and was saddened Leo had only reacted at the "very last minute".

"This sanction shows that, I mean, we did not close the door to the Holy Father, to the Holy See," Benedict added. "They shut it in our face."

'They Excommunicated Themselves'

The Vatican said dialogue had been offered to the society outside of a direct meeting with the pope.

Vatican's Position

"The Holy Father did not excommunicate the Lefebvrists. They excommunicated themselves," said Nicholas Cafardi, dean emeritus of Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh, using a term used to describe members of the group founded by Marcel Lefebvre.

Implications of the Excommunication

The ultra-traditionalist right-wing group established in 1970, which denies key Church teachings, cannot officiate marriages or hear confessions validly, the Vatican said.

The step of ordaining bishops without Church approval is considered so grave that excommunication was automatic, it added.

Historical Context and Ongoing Disputes

The group split over sweeping reforms enacted by the 1962-65 Second Vatican Council including the abandonment of the old-style Latin Mass and moves towards dialogue with non-Catholics.

Traditionalists blame the modernising Council for what they see as problems in the Church, including the numbers of men and women who have left religious life.

Perspectives from Society Members

Jean-Yves Cottard, a visiting priest from France who belongs to the society, said group members were not "schismatics."

"The pope is kind with everyone and why not also with us?"

(Reporting by Emma Farge; additional reporting by Joshua McElwee and Marleen Kaesebier; editing by Dave Graham and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The SSPX consecrated four new bishops on July 1, 2026, without a papal mandate—an act deemed schismatic by the Vatican, triggering automatic (latae sententiae) excommunication for the two consecrating bishops and the four newly ordained (apnews.com).
  • On July 2, the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith formally decreed the SSPX in schism and excommunicated all six bishops involved, warning that priests and lay faithful who adhere to the SSPX’s schismatic act may themselves incur excommunication (americamagazine.org).
  • Despite the sanctions, SSPX members insisted they remain committed to preserving Church tradition, accusing the Vatican of straying from true faith and lamenting that Pope Leo XIV failed to sufficiently engage them (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Society of St. Pius X excommunicated?
The Society was excommunicated due to ordaining bishops without Vatican approval, which is considered a grave offense automatically resulting in excommunication.
How did members of the group react to the excommunication?
Members remained unrepentant and committed to preserving Church traditions, stating they will carry on as before despite Vatican sanctions.
What does the Vatican say about the group’s status?
The Vatican declared the group in schism, warned that its sacraments are now illicit, and said it had offered dialogue outside of a direct meeting with the pope.
What reforms led to the group's split from the Catholic Church?
The group split over the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, which included ending the old Latin Mass and encouraging dialogue with non-Catholics.
Where is the Society of St. Pius X based?
The group's seminary is located in Econe, a hamlet in southwest Switzerland.

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