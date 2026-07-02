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Europe targets shadow fleet tankers falsely using Cameroon flag, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Europe Targets Shadow Fleet Tankers Misusing Cameroon Flag for Russian Oil

EU Crackdown on Shadow Fleet Tankers and Cameroon Flag Misuse

By John Irish and Jonathan Saul

Escalating Enforcement Actions in the Mediterranean

PARIS/LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Europe is taking tougher action against tankers falsely using Cameroon's flag registry to transport Russian oil, including boarding vessels at sea, prompting Cameroon to dump 39 such vessels from its ship registry, according to officials and documents.

On June 8 the EU expanded the mandate of Operation IRINI, its naval mission in the Mediterranean, and can now stop, board, detain and inspect ships suspected of belonging to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet". Moscow condemned the move.

How the Shadow Fleet Operates

Russia has used such tankers, which are typically older and lack known Western insurance or safety certification, to skirt sanctions by sailing under the flags of various nations to obscure their true ownership, cargo and movements.

Recent Inspections and Seizures

Three tankers boarded and inspected by IRINI in recent weeks, the Nelsa, the Oneiroi and the Sandhya, were found to be using fraudulent Cameroonian registration, according to two European military sources.

Nine other ships have been seized by the French, Belgian, British and Swedish navies since the start of 2026, including five with Cameroonian flags.

Cameroon's Response and Registry Actions

Cameroon has warned in recent months that its registry has been misused by shadow fleet tankers transporting Russian oil.

Investigation and De-Listing of Vessels

In a letter seen by Reuters sent to the U.N. shipping agency dated June 16, Cameroon's government said an official investigation revealed several vessels were unlawfully operating under the country's flag and that two websites were fraudulently being used to assign the flag to ships.

The government said it had de-listed 39 ships as a consequence.

International Repercussions

The central African country has emerged as one of the biggest conduits for fraudulent shipping in recent years, prompting the United Arab Emirates in 2024 to bar Cameroon-flagged ships from calling at its ports unless they have top-tier safety certification.

Cameroon's Cooperation with Global Authorities

Cameroon is "cooperating with international authorities and organisations to enforce maritime rules, protect the credibility of its naval registry, and fight against irregular registrations," its transport ministry said in a statement to Reuters this week.

It added that Cameroon could not be held responsible for the activities of any vessel after de-registration.

Recent Seizures Highlight Ongoing Risks

The latest shadow fleet tanker seized was the Deliver, detained by the French navy on June 25 after being intercepted near Sicily, while sailing under a Cameroonian flag despite having been removed from the country's registry.

EU Sanctions and Future Measures

TOUGHER MANDATE

Upcoming Sanctions and Policy Changes

The EU is preparing a further round of sanctions for mid-July in part targeting the shadow fleet.    "The idea is to change the best practices, what different countries are doing with those ships, because it is really posing a danger, and of course also the idea is to curb Russia from the funding of this war," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said last month. 

Expanded Sanctions and Safety Concerns

The latest EU sanctions package, which could be adopted in July, would see 30 more vessels from Russia's shadow fleet listed and expand the listing ​criteria to vessels involved in refuelling sanctioned ships or offloading cargo, European officials have said.    The risks such vessels pose include the safety of seafarers and of the environment should vessels not comply with maintenance requirements or break up at sea, as happened with two Russian coastal oil tankers in the Black Sea in late 2024.

(Reporting by John Irish and Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU extended IRINI’s mandate on June 8, 2026, enabling naval operations under UNCLOS Article 110 to curb the 'shadow fleet' evading sanctions (mezha.net).
  • Operation IRINI conducted flag‑verification boardings in May–June 2026 of three sanctioned tankers—MV Nelsa, MV Oneiroi and MV Sandhya—each flying false Cameroonian registrations (agenzianova.com).
  • Cameroon de‑listed 39 vessels in mid‑June 2026 after uncovering fraudulent flag assignments via fake websites, asserting no liability post de‑registration (businessincameroon.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Europe's new approach to shadow fleet tankers using the Cameroon flag?
Europe is boarding and inspecting tankers falsely using the Cameroon flag to transport Russian oil, enforcing tougher sanctions and regulations.
Why were 39 vessels removed from Cameroon's ship registry?
Cameroon de-listed 39 vessels after investigating and finding they were unlawfully operating under its flag, often linked to shadow fleet activities.
What role does Operation IRINI play in combating fraudulent shipping?
Operation IRINI's expanded mandate allows boarding, detaining, and inspecting vessels suspected of shadow fleet activity tied to Russia.
How is the EU expanding sanctions against shadow fleet tankers?
The EU plans to sanction 30 more vessels and broaden criteria to include ships involved in refueling or supporting sanctioned tankers.
What risks are associated with shadow fleet tankers?
Shadow fleet tankers pose safety risks for seafarers and the environment, especially due to poor maintenance and lack of proper certification.

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