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UK retailer Debenhams sees sustained growth as marketplace shift pays off - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retailer Debenhams sees sustained growth as marketplace shift pays off

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Debenhams Reports Ongoing Growth After Shift to Marketplace Model in 2024

Main Highlights of Debenhams' 2024 Performance

July 14 (Reuters) - UK's Debenhams Group said on Tuesday that positive trading momentum continued through June and July, supported by improving sales margins and lower customer returns, as the online retailer's turnaround strategy gained traction.

Marketplace Model Drives Growth

Here are some details:

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Sales Performance

• The British retailer, which returned to gross merchandise value (GMV) growth in the first quarter, said GMV has continued to grow year-on-year as it shifts to a marketplace model to counter weak consumer demand and competition from low-cost fast-fashion rivals.

Platform Model and Product Assortment

•  "Our platform model and diversified product assortment enables us to pivot quickly and capitalise on consumer demand. This has been especially so on Debenhams during the recent hot weather," CEO Dan Finley said in a statement.

Brand Portfolio and Division Performance

Young Fashion Division Turnaround

• The retailer, which owns brands including Karen Millen and Boohoo, said its Young Fashion division was turning around with PLT returning to growth and profitability.

Financial Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Debt Reduction and Future Growth Potential

• The company expects net debt to be "materially lower" this year through improved trading and sales of remaining non-core property assets and also sees potential for Debenhams to become a "multi-billion-pound GMV business with £100 million-plus EBITDA" in the medium term.

Brand Rebranding and Profit Forecasts

Impact of Boohoo Rebranding

• Since Boohoo rebranded as Debenhams in 2025, the iconic brand's turnaround strategy and efforts to offset supply-chain pressures have prompted two profit forecast upgrades in recent months.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Group GMV rose 0.5% in Q1 FY27, with May at ~8%, led by Debenhams and PrettyLittleThing (PLT); all brands now on asset‑light marketplace platform. (Source: Reuters June 3, 2026; Investegate FY26 summary)
  • Debenhams brand GMV up 11.6% to £730m in FY26, delivering 38.5% growth in Adjusted EBITDA; marketplace share reached 34.1% of total GMV with ~25,000 partners. (Source: Investegate FY26 results)
  • Net debt materially reduced: FY25 year‑end net debt £78.2m down from £95.0m a year earlier; expectation to fall below 1× adjusted EBITDA in FY27 via improved trading and non‑core asset disposals. (Source: RNS FY25 results; Trading Statement)

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Debenhams performed financially in recent months?
Debenhams reported continued growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) and expects materially lower net debt due to improved trading and asset sales.
What business strategy is Debenhams implementing?
Debenhams is shifting to a marketplace model to capitalize on consumer demand and counter competition from fast-fashion rivals.
Which brands does Debenhams own?
Debenhams owns brands such as Karen Millen, Boohoo, and PrettyLittleThing (PLT).
What are the future expectations for Debenhams?
The company sees potential to become a multi-billion-pound GMV business with over £100 million EBITDA in the medium term.
When did Boohoo rebrand as Debenhams?
Boohoo rebranded as Debenhams in 2025 as part of its turnaround strategy.

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