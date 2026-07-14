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China's ICBC seeks return of four 737 MAX jets leased to SpiceJet, documents show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's ICBC seeks return of four 737 MAX jets leased to SpiceJet, documents show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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ICBC Moves to Deregister Four Boeing 737 MAX Jets Leased to SpiceJet

By Abhijith Ganapavaram

ICBC Leasing Seeks Deregistration of SpiceJet Aircraft

NEW DELHI, July 13 (Reuters) - Two Irish entities owned by the leasing arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China have asked India's aviation regulator to deregister four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft leased to SpiceJet, regulatory documents showed, a step towards repossessing the jets.

Regulatory Notices and Legal Context

The notices, made public by the regulator on Monday, represent a test of a law passed by India last year that was intended to make it easier for lessors to repossess aircraft.

The applications from Sky High LXXX Leasing Company Ltd and Sky High LXXVIII Leasing Company Ltd did not state why they were seeking deregistration.

Ownership and Corporate Background

Corporate records showed the two companies are owned by ICBC Financial Leasing, whose parent is state-owned ICBC, the world's largest lender by assets. ICBC Financial Leasing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SpiceJet's Financial Struggles

SpiceJet, India's fourth-largest airline, has slashed its flight schedule, grounded planes, delayed salaries to many of its pilots and sought financing under a government-backed credit scheme to help stabilise its operations.

Government Funding and Financial Aid

The airline has received 1.5 billion rupees ($15.60 million) from the government scheme and hopes to receive another 3.5 billion rupees in the coming days, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. SpiceJet did not respond to a request for comment about the funding.

Payment Defaults and Lessors' Actions

At least two aircraft lessors have served payment default notices to the airline this year, Reuters also reported.

SpiceJet's Statement and Operational Impact

In a statement, SpiceJet said the four aircraft that ICBC was seeking to deregister had been grounded for a prolonged period because of manufacturing issues related to the high-pressure turbines in their engines.

"The de-registration of these aircraft will eliminate lease rental costs on assets that have remained non-operational for a prolonged period," a SpiceJet spokesperson said, adding that there would be no impact on the airline's operations.

Current Fleet Status

Just 11 of SpiceJet's fleet of 53 aircraft were listed as in service by aircraft-tracking website Planespotters.net.

Market Reaction

Shares in SpiceJet have fallen nearly 63% since the start of the year, while shares in InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of India's biggest airline, IndiGo, are up nearly 1% over the same period.

($1 = 96.1475 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Two Dublin‑based SPVs owned by ICBC Financial Leasing have applied to the DGCA to deregister four Boeing 737‑8 MAX aircraft, initiating repossession under the IDERA mechanism enabled by the Cape Town Convention’s domestic enactment. (livemint.com)
  • India’s 2025 Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Act (Aircraft Objects Act) grants priority to the Cape Town Convention, empowering lessors to repossess aircraft quickly upon default—resolving past delays witnessed in GoFirst’s case. (practiceguides.chambers.com)
  • SpiceJet, grappling with financial strain, has grounded most of its fleet due to cash shortages, engine turbine issues, and longstanding losses; only 11 of 53 aircraft are operational, and the airline recorded a ₹1,138 cr loss in the first nine months of FY26. (livemint.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is ICBC seeking deregistration of four 737 MAX jets leased to SpiceJet?
ICBC's leasing arm has asked India's aviation regulator to deregister four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft as part of a step towards repossessing the jets.
What does the deregistration process mean for SpiceJet?
Deregistration could lead to repossession of the aircraft, but SpiceJet stated there will be no impact on their operations as the planes have been grounded for a while.
How has SpiceJet been affected financially?
SpiceJet has slashed its flight schedule, grounded planes, delayed pilot salaries, and is seeking financing under a government-backed credit scheme.
Why were the four 737 MAX jets grounded?
The four jets were grounded due to manufacturing issues with the high-pressure turbines in their engines, according to SpiceJet.
Has India's aviation law changed for aircraft repossession?
Yes, a law passed last year aims to simplify repossession for lessors, and ICBC's deregistration request is a test of this new legislation.

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