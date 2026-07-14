Ashmore Tops Inflow Projections Amid Robust Emerging Market Asset Demand
Strong Performance Driven by Investor Appetite for Emerging Markets
Net Inflows Surpass Expectations
July 14 (Reuters) - British asset manager Ashmore beat net inflow expectations on Tuesday, as investors continued to allocate capital to higher-yielding emerging market assets despite geopolitical uncertainty linked to the Iran conflict.
Market Context and Investor Behavior
Impact of Geopolitical Uncertainty
Continued Search for Yield
Reporting and Editorial Team
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)