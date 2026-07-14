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Finance

UK's Ashmore tops inflow estimates on resilient emerging market asset demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Ashmore Tops Inflow Projections Amid Robust Emerging Market Asset Demand

Strong Performance Driven by Investor Appetite for Emerging Markets

Net Inflows Surpass Expectations

July 14 (Reuters) - British asset manager Ashmore beat net inflow expectations on Tuesday, as investors continued to allocate capital to higher-yielding emerging market assets despite geopolitical uncertainty linked to the Iran conflict.

Market Context and Investor Behavior

Impact of Geopolitical Uncertainty

Continued Search for Yield

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Ashmore outperformed net inflow expectations on July 14, driven by investor appetite for emerging market assets despite geopolitical uncertainty linked to the Iran conflict.
  • Emerging markets continue to benefit from favorable fundamentals: high real yields, expectations of monetary easing in EM countries, and a weakening US dollar support robust inflows (as per Ashmore’s H1 2026 and interim reports).
  • Broader EM capital flows have been picking up: In 2025, emerging markets attracted about US$67.3 billion in combined debt and equity inflows—the 'end of the beginning' of a rotation into EM, per Ashmore, signaling sustained investor reallocation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which asset manager reported higher than expected net inflows?
British asset manager Ashmore reported higher than expected net inflows.
What drove the increased inflows into Ashmore?
Continued investor allocation to higher-yielding emerging market assets drove the increased inflows.
What type of assets attracted investors to Ashmore?
Investors were attracted to higher-yielding emerging market assets managed by Ashmore.

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