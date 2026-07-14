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Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Swiss Regulator Probes Google Over Android Default Search Choice Removal

Swiss Competition Commission Investigates Google's Search Engine Practices

Background of the Investigation

ZURICH, July 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Competition Commission (COMCO) has launched a preliminary investigation into Google's removal of a feature that allows mobile phone users to opt out of using its search engine as default, the authority said on Tuesday.

The "Choice Screen" feature allows users to choose their default search engines during the initial set up of their new Android device.

Removal of the Choice Screen Feature

COMCO said Google had removed this feature in Switzerland, even though it remained available in other countries in Europe.

As a result, the Google search engine is imposed as the default option for Swiss users.

Responses and Implications

Google's Response

Google said it was aware of the investigation. "We look forward to cooperating fully with the authority to address their questions," a spokesperson said.

Impact on Competition and Users

In digital markets, default settings play a decisive role, COMCO said, with the removal of the option limiting the visibility of other search engines competing with Google when users set up their devices.

"This new practice by Google could affect the ability of search engine providers and, more broadly, other digital service providers to compete," COMCO said.

"It also creates an unequal treatment between Swiss users and those in the European Economic Area," it added.

Legal and Market Context

The preliminary investigation will determine whether there were any indications of unlawful competition under the Swiss Cartel Act.

Google has a dominant position in the Swiss online market, holding 82% of the search market in the country, according Statcounter, a web analytics company.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • COMCO opened a preliminary investigation on July 14, 2026, into Google’s removal of the Android "Choice Screen" in Switzerland, which is still available in the EEA. (admin.ch)
  • The removal may hinder competition by limiting visibility of alternative search engines at setup and creates unequal treatment between Swiss and EEA users. (admin.ch)
  • Google holds over 82% of Switzerland’s search market share as of February 2026, highlighting its dominant position under scrutiny. (gs.statcounter.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Swiss Competition Commission investigating Google?
The Swiss Competition Commission is investigating Google for removing the 'Choice Screen' feature on Android devices, which allowed users to choose their default search engine during initial device setup.
What is the 'Choice Screen' feature?
The 'Choice Screen' is a feature on Android devices that lets users select their default search engine when setting up a new phone.
How does Google's change affect Swiss users?
After Google's change, Swiss Android users can no longer choose their default search engine during setup, meaning Google is set as the default by default.
What market share does Google have in Switzerland’s search market?
According to Statcounter, Google holds 82% of the search market in Switzerland.
What legal framework could the case fall under?
The case could be considered under the Swiss Cartel Act if signs of unlawful competition are found.

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