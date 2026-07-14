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Watches of Switzerland sees robust US demand, signs of UK recovery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Watches of Switzerland sees robust US demand, signs of UK recovery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Watches of Switzerland Reports Strong US Demand and UK Market Recovery Signs

Watches of Switzerland Sees Positive Trends in Key Markets

Strong Demand from U.S. Shoppers

July 14 (Reuters) - Luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland said on Tuesday that strong demand from wealthy U.S. shoppers has carried into its new financial year, and there were encouraging signs of improvement in the British market.

Signs of Recovery in the British Market

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar and Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. market remains primary growth engine: revenue up 24% to approximately $1.24 billion, now over half of group sales
  • U.K. market is recovering moderately, with 5% revenue growth and stronger momentum in the second half of FY26
  • Group achieved record overall revenue (£1.8 billion) and expects FY27 growth of 5–10% with EBIT margin expansion

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Watches of Switzerland report about US market demand?
Watches of Switzerland reported strong demand from wealthy US shoppers continuing into the new financial year.
Is there any recovery in the UK luxury retail sector?
Yes, Watches of Switzerland observed encouraging signs of improvement in the British market.
Who reported and edited the article about Watches of Switzerland?
The article was reported by Simone Lobo and edited by Ronojoy Mazumdar and Rashmi Aich.

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