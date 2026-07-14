Watches of Switzerland sees robust US demand, signs of UK recovery

Watches of Switzerland Reports Strong US Demand and UK Market Recovery Signs
Watches of Switzerland Sees Positive Trends in Key Markets
Strong Demand from U.S. Shoppers
July 14 (Reuters) - Luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland said on Tuesday that strong demand from wealthy U.S. shoppers has carried into its new financial year, and there were encouraging signs of improvement in the British market.
Signs of Recovery in the British Market
Reporting and Editorial Team
(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar and Rashmi Aich)