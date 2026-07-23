Wildfire Spurs Evacuation of More Than 10,000 People in Southwestern France

Mass Evacuation and Ongoing Wildfire Crisis

Evacuation Efforts and Impact

SAUMOS, France, July 23 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 people were evacuated overnight in southwestern France as a rapidly spreading wildfire scorched through 2,000 hectares of land west of the city of Bordeaux, officials said on Thursday.

Wildfires in Europe: A Growing Threat

Wildfires have burnt more land in Europe already this year than the annual average in the past two decades, data shows, as the world's fastest-warming continent has endured three stifling, virtually back-to-back heatwaves so far this year.

Firefighting Response and Safety Measures

Five hundred firefighters are battling to control the blaze, the prefecture said, adding that the wildfire was very rough, but that no one has been injured so far.

Location and Tourist Impact

The wildfire is located near the Arcachon Bay area, a tourist hotspot, and many of those evacuated are tourists staying in camping sites.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Stephane Mahé , Zhifan Liu, Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)