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More than 10,000 evacuated in southwestern France as wildfire spreads - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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More than 10,000 evacuated in southwestern France as wildfire spreads

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Wildfire Spurs Evacuation of More Than 10,000 People in Southwestern France

Mass Evacuation and Ongoing Wildfire Crisis

Evacuation Efforts and Impact

SAUMOS, France, July 23 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 people were evacuated overnight in southwestern France as a rapidly spreading wildfire scorched through 2,000 hectares of land west of the city of Bordeaux, officials said on Thursday.

Wildfires in Europe: A Growing Threat

Wildfires have burnt more land in Europe already this year than the annual average in the past two decades, data shows, as the world's fastest-warming continent has endured three stifling, virtually back-to-back heatwaves so far this year.

Firefighting Response and Safety Measures

Five hundred firefighters are battling to control the blaze, the prefecture said, adding that the wildfire was very rough, but that no one has been injured so far.

Location and Tourist Impact

The wildfire is located near the Arcachon Bay area, a tourist hotspot, and many of those evacuated are tourists staying in camping sites.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Stephane Mahé , Zhifan Liu, Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Over 10,000 residents and tourists evacuated in Gironde, including campsites and a naturist village near Cap Ferret, as the wildfire spreads across approximately 2,000 hectares (rainews.it).
  • Over 500 firefighters, supported by aerial assets such as Canadair aircraft, are deployed to contain the inferno; no injuries have been reported (rainews.it).
  • Europe is experiencing above-average wildfire activity in 2026, with burned areas 40–60% higher than the 2006–2025 average, driven by early intense heatwaves and climate change–exacerbated fire weather conditions (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were evacuated due to the wildfire in southwestern France?
More than 10,000 people were evacuated overnight as a wildfire spread near Bordeaux.
Where is the wildfire located in France?
The wildfire is located west of Bordeaux, near the Arcachon Bay area, a popular tourist destination.
How many hectares have been affected by the wildfire?
The wildfire has scorched through 2,000 hectares of land.
Has anyone been injured in the France wildfire?
No injuries have been reported so far according to officials.
How many firefighters are battling the blaze in southwestern France?
Five hundred firefighters are working to control the wildfire.

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