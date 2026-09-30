Why Currency Exposure Changes International Equity Returns

An investor buying a foreign equity owns the company and has exposure to the currency in which the holding is measured. The share price can rise in local terms while the investor’s home-currency return is reduced by a weaker foreign currency. A stronger foreign currency can amplify gains or cushion …

Two returns in one investment

An investor buying a foreign equity owns the company and has exposure to the currency in which the holding is measured. The share price can rise in local terms while the investor’s home-currency return is reduced by a weaker foreign currency. A stronger foreign currency can amplify gains or cushion a local share-price decline.

The MSCI analysis of currency risk in global equities decomposes returns for a US-dollar investor and demonstrates why the reporting currency matters. A return published in local currency and a return experienced by a foreign investor answer different questions.

Currency should not be treated as a separate afterthought. It affects the amount the investor can ultimately spend in the home currency, even when the underlying company performs exactly as expected.

A simple conversion example

Suppose a share rises 10 percent in its local currency while that currency falls 8 percent against the investor’s home currency. The combined return is approximately 1.2 percent before costs, because 1.10 multiplied by 0.92 equals 1.012. Adding the two percentages would give 2 percent and overstate the result.

The reverse can happen as well. A local market that is flat may deliver a gain to an unhedged foreign investor if its currency strengthens. The example is arithmetic, not a prediction about any particular currency.

Funds may report returns in a base currency without necessarily hedging the underlying assets. An investor should read the fund documents to see whether its share class changes only the reporting unit or actually uses instruments to reduce exchange-rate exposure.

The currency of the company is more complex

The listing currency is not the entire economic exposure. A multinational company can earn revenue in several currencies, pay costs elsewhere and borrow in another market. A weaker home currency may improve export competitiveness while increasing imported input costs.

The CFA Institute currency management material explains how exchange-rate risk interacts with foreign asset returns. The MSCI research on global investing and currency hedging also examines the contribution of currency movements. Neither source implies that investors can infer a company’s true exposure from the exchange on which its shares trade.

At the portfolio level, companies’ operating exposures can offset or reinforce the investor’s direct currency conversion. A detailed look-through analysis is therefore more informative than assigning all currency risk according to ticker labels.

What a hedge changes

A currency hedge typically uses forward contracts or related instruments to reduce the effect of exchange-rate movements on a foreign investment. It does not remove equity-market risk. It has costs, operational requirements and a result influenced by interest-rate differences between currencies.

The MSCI discussion of hedged versus unhedged US equities cautions against a universal hedging strategy. The value of a hedge depends on the investor’s base currency, portfolio and objectives. A policy that reduced volatility in one historical period can behave differently in another.

A partial hedge can be a middle course when the investor wants foreign shares but does not want the full currency swing. It still requires a decision about when to rebalance and how to respond as asset values move.

Match the currency to the future use of money

An investor planning future expenses in a particular currency may view foreign-exchange changes differently from an investor whose future spending is spread across countries. The relevant horizon also matters. A short-term withdrawal can be strongly affected by a currency move even when the equity investment thesis remains intact.

Diversification across markets can broaden company exposure, but it can add exchange-rate risk. The FINRA guide to diversification explains that diversification addresses some risks without eliminating losses. Currency is one more dimension to include in the portfolio view.

Costs and taxes can also alter a hedging decision. A fund’s hedge may produce different results from an individual forward contract, and rules vary by jurisdiction. A comparison should use the investor’s actual currency and product terms.

The question behind the performance number

When comparing international funds, an investor should ask which currency the return uses, whether the exposure is hedged, how the hedge works and what the total cost is. Two funds owning similar shares can produce different home-currency outcomes because one hedges and the other does not.

Currency effects can reverse over time. An investor should avoid choosing a hedge solely because it would have improved the most recent year’s result. The decision is about which risks the portfolio should carry over the period in which the money will be needed.

This article is general information, not personal investment advice. The central point is to separate company performance from exchange-rate translation before drawing conclusions from a foreign equity return.

Reporting currency is a choice

A fund provider can publish the same underlying portfolio’s performance in several currencies. A currency conversion changes the number displayed, while a hedge changes the investment exposure through an additional position. Those are distinct operations. A share class labelled in euros may still hold unhedged dollar assets.

To compare two funds, the investor should use the same measurement period and home currency, then check fees and hedge policy. Otherwise an apparent performance gap may simply reflect translation or a different reporting convention.

The distinction is especially relevant when judging a foreign fund’s recent outperformance. A favourable exchange-rate move can be temporary. It does not necessarily demonstrate better stock selection or a more durable business advantage.

Currency can diversify or compound risk

An unhedged foreign currency may rise when the investor’s home market weakens, cushioning a portfolio. It can also fall at the same time as foreign shares, compounding a loss. These relationships vary across currencies and periods; a historical safe-haven pattern is not a guarantee.

A hedge can reduce one source of volatility while removing a potential offset. It may also create short-term cash flows as hedging contracts are rolled. The risk reduction should be judged at the whole-portfolio level, not solely by the foreign equity sleeve.

Investors with liabilities in several currencies may have a natural reason to retain some exposure. Someone whose future spending is entirely in one currency may place greater value on stability in that unit.

Hedge costs are not a simple fee

Currency forwards reflect the interest-rate difference between the currencies as well as transaction costs. The apparent gain or cost of a hedge should be assessed with the investment return and the alternative of remaining unhedged. It is misleading to present hedging as a free shield against exchange-rate movements.

A fund’s published expense ratio may not describe every economic effect of maintaining a currency hedge. Investors can inspect the methodology, frequency of rebalancing and tracking difference relative to the intended benchmark.

A dynamic hedge adds a further decision: when and why the hedge ratio changes. Timing currency movements is difficult. Rules based on portfolio risk and future spending needs may be easier to govern than a strategy built on a short-term exchange-rate forecast.

Questions for a portfolio review

A useful review records the investor’s home currency, each fund’s underlying currencies, whether exposure is hedged and the share of total wealth affected by a large exchange-rate move. It also notes where portfolio companies earn revenue, because operating currency exposures do not always match the listing currency.

The analysis can test two directions: foreign shares rise while the currency weakens, and foreign shares fall while the currency strengthens. The combined result reveals why a local-market return is not enough to evaluate the investment from the holder’s perspective.

There is no universally correct hedge ratio. The suitable approach reflects time horizon, liabilities, portfolio composition, cost and tolerance for currency-driven changes in home-currency wealth.

References

MSCI analysis of currency risk in global equities

CFA Institute currency management material

MSCI research on global investing and currency hedging

MSCI discussion of hedged versus unhedged US equities

FINRA guide to diversification

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