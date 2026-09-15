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Prada revamps Milan flagship store to cater for top clients, entice new shoppers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Markets Luxury Retail Business

Prada Expands and Revamps Milan Flagship to Entice Luxury Shoppers

Prada’s Milan Flagship: Renovation, Expansion, and Strategy

By Elisa Anzolin

Historic Location and Store Transformation

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada has renovated and expanded its historic premises in the heart of Milan to strengthen ties with its wealthiest clients and attract new customers, Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters. 

Prada already operated both a menswear and a womenswear store in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, the elegant 19th-century shopping arcade, with the women's store sitting at the original site of the Fratelli Prada boutique.

Connecting Spaces and Artistic Collaborations

Prada has renovated the two stores and connected them through an underground tunnel which on Tuesday hosted some silver-plated Prada handbags reworked by British artist Damien Hirst as well as the "Chandelier" party dress worn by Carey Mulligan in Baz Luhrmann's film adaptation of "The Great Gatsby".

Exclusive Amenities and Customer Experience

The compound, which also connects to the Marchesi patisserie Prada owns next to its men's store, includes a permanent exhibition room, space for highly personalized shopping-by-appointment and an apartment to host private dinners and special events.

"It is a way to show our DNA, our roots, our way of thinking and point of view," Guerra said.

Financial Goals and Market Positioning

Prada hopes the complex, which spans eight levels, can generate €100 million ($115 million) in annual revenue, he added. Prada, whose sales totalled €5.7 billion last year, didn't disclose the size of the investment.

Focusing on Wealthiest Clients Amid Sector Shifts

The opening comes as luxury groups increasingly focus on their wealthiest customers, who continue to spend despite a broader sector slowdown, with demand shifting more towards experiences.

"The 'experiential' part of the store, the part where we host our clients, has become more important," Guerra said, pointing not only to private spaces but also to venues such as Prada Caffè.

"We have opened 'apartments' in many cities around the world and we will certainly open them in the world's top 25 capitals," he added.

Appealing to Aspirational Buyers

While pampering its richest customers, Prada will still try to attract also aspirational buyers with items sold at entry-level prices, which it intends to keep relatively stable, Guerra said.   

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Valentina Za and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • The Prada Galleria spans eight floors and includes bespoke features: an appartment for private dinners, a permanent exhibition (‘Pradasphere’), salon-style personalized shopping, and Marchesi 1824 café (worthbury.com).
  • The renovation connects previously separate men’s and women’s stores through a new subterranean passage, situating multiple functions—retail, culture, hospitality—within one immersive experience to deepen client engagement (pradagroup.com).
  • Prada aims for about €100 million per year from this site, reflecting wider luxury retail trends that emphasize experiential spaces and personal service, while keeping entry-level product prices stable to attract aspirational customers (worthbury.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prada renovate its Milan flagship store?
Prada renovated its Milan flagship store to strengthen ties with its wealthiest clients and attract new shoppers by enhancing the customer experience.
What new features does the renovated Prada Milan store offer?
The renovated store features a connection between menswear and womenswear boutiques, a permanent exhibition room, personalized shopping spaces, and an apartment for private events.
How much annual revenue does Prada expect from the revamped Milan store?
Prada expects the revamped Milan store complex to generate around €100 million ($115 million) in annual revenue.
Will Prada continue to offer affordable items after the renovation?
Yes, Prada will continue to attract aspirational buyers with entry-level priced items, aiming to keep these prices relatively stable.
How is Prada focusing on experiential retail in Milan?
Prada is enhancing the experiential aspect by offering private spaces, an exhibition room, exclusive events, and venues like the Prada Caffè for high-end client engagement.

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