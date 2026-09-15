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Honeywell Aero CEO calls planned GE Aerospace-CPP deal 'positive' for industry - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Honeywell Aero CEO calls planned GE Aerospace-CPP deal 'positive' for industry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Honeywell CEO Calls GE Aerospace-CPP Acquisition a Positive Move for Industry

Industry Reactions and Strategic Implications

By Allison Lampert and Nandan Mandayam

Overview of the Acquisition

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Honeywell Aerospace’s CEO on Tuesday called GE Aerospace’s planned $12 billion acquisition of a castings giant “positive for the industry overall” and sees more opportunities to bring outsourced capabilities back in-house.

Supply Chain Challenges and Industry Response

Aerospace companies are acquiring smaller manufacturers of in-demand parts, or trying to take such production capabilities in-house, as the industry’s supply chain struggles to meet strong demand by planemakers to increase commercial jet output.

Details of the GE Aerospace-CPP Deal

Earlier this month, GE Aerospace announced a deal to acquire Consolidated Precision Products (CPP) to address jet-engine supply bottlenecks.

Honeywell’s Position and Portfolio Comparison

CEO Jim Currier told the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference that Honeywell Aerospace, which spun off as a separate entity in June, does not compete with CPP and has no overlap within the portfolio.

CEO Currier’s Perspective

“Actually, I view that as being a positive for the industry overall. The type of parts that we receive from CPP are very different than the type of parts that GE receives from them,” Currier said.

Honeywell’s In-House Capabilities Strategy

He added that Honeywell Aerospace has taken steps over the last two years to bring back some of the core technologies and capabilities that the company had outsourced in the past, such as between 2010 and 2019.

Future Plans for In-House Expansion

"But is there more to be done relative to that? Absolutely," Currier said. "And I think there's an ability for us to be able to do that you know, short term and longer term as well."

(Reporting By Allison Lampert and Nandan Mandayam, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • GE Aerospace’s acquisition of CPP (for about $11.75 billion) aims to boost casting capacity, support engine production demand, and is expected to be accretive to EPS and free cash flow in the first year (geaerospace.com).
  • Honeywell Aerospace, spun off from Honeywell in June 2026, has no product overlap with CPP and views the deal positively, while also working to bring previously outsourced manufacturing in‑house (honeywell.com).
  • The CPP acquisition underscores broader industry trends toward vertical integration as the aerospace sector seeks to alleviate supply‑chain bottlenecks amid surging commercial jet demand (geaerospace.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of GE Aerospace's planned acquisition of CPP?
GE Aerospace's planned acquisition of Consolidated Precision Products (CPP) is valued at $12 billion.
Why does Honeywell Aerospace's CEO view the GE-CPP deal as positive?
Honeywell Aerospace’s CEO sees the deal as positive since their parts from CPP differ from GE’s, suggesting healthy industry segregation.
Is there any overlap between Honeywell Aerospace and CPP?
According to Honeywell Aerospace’s CEO, there is no overlap between Honeywell and CPP in terms of portfolio or competition.
What steps has Honeywell Aerospace taken regarding outsourced capabilities?
Honeywell Aerospace has been bringing some previously outsourced core technologies and capabilities back in-house over the past two years.

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