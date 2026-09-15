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Italy's competition authority opens probe into Intesa's bid for Monte dei Paschi - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's competition authority opens probe into Intesa's bid for Monte dei Paschi

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Italy’s Competition Authority Probes Intesa’s Takeover Bid for Monte dei Paschi

Overview of the Investigation

Background of the Takeover Bid

ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into the bid by Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest bank, to take over smaller peer Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Purpose of the Probe

The antitrust body said its probe was aimed at verifying possible effects of the bid "on competition dynamics in numerous banking and insurance markets at the local and national level."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) confirmed on Sept 15, 2026 that it is investigating whether Intesa’s bid could distort competition locally and nationally in banking and insurance sectors (agcm.it).
  • Intesa Sanpaolo’s offer, announced June 8, 2026, proposes 16 newly issued ISP shares plus €1 cash per MPS share, valuing the deal at approximately €30.6 billion and including an agreement to divest part of MPS assets to Unipol to address antitrust concerns (group.intesasanpaolo.com).
  • Monte dei Paschi has reacted by questioning the valuation and regulatory hurdles, and has mounted a counter‑offensive with takeover bids for Banco BPM and Banca Generali valued at €34 billion to fend off Intesa’s approach (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy's competition authority open a probe into Intesa's bid?
The authority opened the investigation to verify possible effects of Intesa Sanpaolo's takeover bid for Monte dei Paschi on competition dynamics in local and national banking and insurance markets.
Which banks are involved in the takeover bid under investigation?
Italy's largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo and smaller peer Monte dei Paschi di Siena are involved.
What markets are affected by the Intesa takeover bid for Monte dei Paschi?
The probe will look at banking and insurance markets at both the local and national level.
Who reported and edited the news about the probe?
The news was reported by Gavin Jones and edited by Alvise Armellini.

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