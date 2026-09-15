Italy’s Competition Authority Probes Intesa’s Takeover Bid for Monte dei Paschi
Overview of the Investigation
Background of the Takeover Bid
ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into the bid by Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest bank, to take over smaller peer Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Purpose of the Probe
The antitrust body said its probe was aimed at verifying possible effects of the bid "on competition dynamics in numerous banking and insurance markets at the local and national level."
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Alvise Armellini)